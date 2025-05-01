Yard Goats Walk-Off Secures Seventh Straight Home Win

May 1, 2025 - Eastern League (EL)

Hartford Yard Goats News Release







Hartford, CT - GJ Hill hit a sacrifice fly to right field, scoring Kyle Karros from third base, as the Hartford Yard Goats defeated the Chesapeake Baysox 3-2 in 10 innings on Thursday night at Dunkin' Park. The victory was the Yard Goats seventh straight at home, and 10th in 13 games. Yard Goats starter Mason Albright pitched well again and allowed just two runs in six innings with a season-high five strikeouts. Relievers Evan Shawver, Bryce McGowan and Matt Turner closed out the game with four scoreless innings while allowing just two hits.

The Yard Goats scored the first run of the game in the second inning off Baysox starter Ryan Long. Juan Guerrro led off the inning with a double and eventually scored on a grounder by GJ Hill, giving the Yard Goats a 1-0 lead.

The Baysox tied the game In the third inning against Yard Goats starter Mason Albright on an RBI-single by Douglas Hodo III.

In the bottom of the fourth, Jose Torres roped an RBI-single into center field that scored Kyle Karros and gave the Yard Goats a 2-1 lead. However, in the fifth inning, Douglas Hodo hit a solo home run, his third of the season, tying the game at 2.

There was no scoring from the sixth through the ninth innings and the Yard Goats headed to extra innings for the second time this season.

Matt Turner worked around the automatic base-runner at second base and retired all three batters faced with a strikeout.

In the bottom of the tenth, GJ Hill hit a sac-fly into right field that scored the automatic runner Kyle Karros from third and gave the Yard Goats the 3-2 win.

The Yard Goats continue their series against the Chesapeake Bayson on Friday night May 2nd (7:10 pm). It's Friday Night Lightst! RHP Jack Mahoney will start for the Yard Goats against RHP Levi Wells who will be on the mound for the Baysox. The game will be streamed on MiLB.TV and broadcast on the free Audacy app.

--

WP: Matt Turner (1-0)

LP: Peter Van Loon (1-2)

Time: 2:44

• Discuss this story on the Eastern League message board...





Eastern League Stories from May 1, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.