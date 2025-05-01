Baysox Walked off in 10 Innings on Thursday Night

May 1, 2025 - Eastern League (EL)

Chesapeake Baysox News Release







HARTFORD, CT. - The Chesapeake Baysox, the Double-A affiliate of the Baltimore Orioles, lost their fourth straight game by a final score of 3-2 in 10 innings against the Hartford Yard Goats, the Double-A affiliate of the Colorado Rockies, on Thursday night from Dunkin' Park.

Hartford (15-8) scored the game's first run in the second inning against Chesapeake starting right-hander Ryan Long on an RBI groundout from GJ Hill. The Yard Goats have scored first in all three games this week.

Chesapeake (11-13) responded quickly in the third on an RBI single by Douglas Hodo III after Hartford starting left-hander Mason Albright walked the leadoff hitter.

The Yard Goats retook the lead in the fourth with a run in on three hits and two errors. Kyle Karros reached on a throwing error by Anthony Servideo and advanced to second on a wild pitch. Jose Torres drove him home with a single to left and reached second after a missed catch error by Tavian Josenberger.

Long stranded the bases loaded with a pair of strikeouts and a fly out to right. The 25-year-old finished the night going 4.1 innings, allowing the two runs (one earned) on seven hits with no walks and four strikeouts in a no decision. Long has allowed just three walks in 23 innings pitched to start the season.

Hodo tied the score at two in the fifth with a solo homer down the left field line, his third of the year. It's Hodo's second multi-RBI game of the season.

The Baysox bullpen of Gerald Ogando, Daniel Lloyd and Keagan Gillies combined for 4.2 innings of shutout relief with four strikeouts. The Yard Goats bullpen of Evan Shawver, Bryce McGowan and Evan Turner (W, 1-0) combined for four scoreless innings.

Chesapeake failed to score in the 10th setting up the stage for Hartford to win it against right-hander Peter Van Loon (L, 1-2). With Karros as the automatic runner at second, Torres singled him to third. Juan Guerrero was walked intentionally to load the bases before Hill hit a sacrifice fly deep enough to right to score Karros and win the game for the Yard Goats.

The Baysox are now 1-1 in extra-inning games this season.

Chesapeake continues its 12-game road trip against Hartford tomorrow night at 7:10 pm from Dunkin' Park. RHP Levi Wells is scheduled to start for the Baysox against RHP Jack Mahoney for the Yard Goats.

The next Baysox homestand is scheduled to start on Tuesday, May 13 at 6:05 pm against the Akron RubberDucks, the Double-A affiliate of the Cleveland Guardians. Single-game tickets, ticket plans and group offers for the 2025 season are currently on sale. For more information on the Baysox schedule, tickets, and the latest team news, fans can call (301) 805-6000, visit Baysox.com, and/or follow the team on Facebook, X, and Instagram.

