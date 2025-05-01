Brannigan Homers in Thursday Loss

May 1, 2025 - Eastern League (EL)

CURVE, PA - Jack Brannigan knocked his second homer of the season, but the Curve offense fell short of the RubberDucks in a 4-2 loss on Thursday afternoon at Peoples Natural Gas Field.

Pirates rehabber Spencer Horwitz went 0-for-4 and played eight innings in the field in Thursday's loss. Altoona took an early 1-0 lead on Brannigan's homer in the fourth inning off Akron starter Rorik Maltrud, one of four hits accumulated by the Curve offense.

All four 'Ducks runs crossed home in the fourth inning around an error, three hits and a hit batsman. Only one run in the inning ended up earned on the credit of Curve starter Po-Yu Chen who lasted 5.2 innings on Thursday, his longest start of the campaign. Chen did not walk a batter in his outing, the second time in five starts this year, and he's struck out 24 batters in 22.0 innings this year.

Justin Meis and Wilkin Ramos combined for 3.1 scoreless innings following Chen and gave the Curve offense a chance to rally.

Altoona picked up a run in the seventh inning when Kervin Pichardo crossed home on Mitch Jebb 's RBI single. Jebb has reached base safely in nine straight games and ranks among the league leaders in on-base percentage with a .400 on-base percentage.

The Curve continue their series on Friday evening against the Akron RubberDucks, Double-A affiliate of the Cleveland Guardians. RHP Alessandro Ercolani takes the ball for Altoona, with LHP Rodney Boone on the mound for Akron. First pitch is set for 6:00 p.m.

Friday's game will air live on SportsNet Pittsburgh with former Pirates outfielder Alex Presley joining the broadcast.

