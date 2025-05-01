Choate, Bullpen Handle Patriots in 5-1 Squirrels Win

May 1, 2025 - Eastern League (EL)

RICHMOND, Va. - Jack Choate threw five scoreless innings to lead the Richmond Flying Squirrels over the Somerset Patriots, 5-1, on Thursday night at The Diamond.

The Flying Squirrels (6-18) snapped their four-game losing streak and picked up 14 hits in the win over the Patriots (11-13).

Choate (Win, 1-0) held the Patriots to one hit and struck out five batters. Tyler Myrick (Save, 2) threw 2.1 innings to finish the game.

The Flying Squirrels took a 1-0 lead in the bottom of the first. Carter Howell doubled and Bryce Eldridge drove him in with the first of his three hits on the night.

In the second, Diego Velasquez brought in a run with a groundout and Vaun Brown scored on a double steal to open a 3-0 lead.

Velasquez singled in a run in the fourth inning to extend his hit streak to 12 games, the longest active streak in the Eastern League and the longest by a Richmond batter since 2013.

The Patriots scored their only run with an RBI single by Alexander Vargas in the seventh.

Aeverson Arteaga hit a two-out triple to score Adrian Sugastey in the bottom of the eighth, opening a 5-1 lead.

The Flying Squirrels and Patriots continue the series on Friday night at The Diamond. Lefty Seth Lonsway (1-1, 2.18) will start for Richmond opposed by Somerset right-hander Baron Stuart (0-1, 9.00).

The night includes Friday Happy Hour with $3 12-ounce domestic beers from 5:30-7:30 p.m. as well as $3 fountain sodas at the Pepsi stand. Tickets are on sale online at SquirrelsBaseball.com/Tickets, by phone at 804-359-FUNN (3866) or in person at the Flying Squirrels ticket office.

