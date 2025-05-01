Fisher Cats Fall in Third Extra Innings Bout with Portland

MANCHESTER, NH - The New Hampshire Fisher Cats (9-14) fell to the Portland Sea Dogs (14-7) in 10 innings on Thursday night at Delta Dental Stadium, 5-3. After Portland plated three runs in the top of the 10th, and New Hampshire brought the tying run to the plate in the home half but only scratched one run across in the frame.

New Hampshire third baseman Charles McAdoo tied the game in the bottom of the eighth with a solo shot, his first home run of the season, to match the Sea Dogs, 2-2.

Fisher Cats designated hitter Yohendrick Piñango posted consecutive multi-hit performances with two doubles and two RBI. Piñango elevated his on-base streak to five games and now boasts a .357 batting average when hitting at the top of the lineup.

Right-handed Rafael Sánchez started and allowed one earned run across 5-2/3 innings pitched with three strikeouts but received a no decision in the loss.

Portland reliever Jack Anderson (W, 1-1) earned the win after 3-1/3 innings with four strikeouts while allowing one earned run on the McAdoo homer in the eighth.

Portland cracked the scoreboard first for the fourth game in the series after center fielder Caden Rose hit a triple with one out in the third inning. Right fielder Karson Simas followed up with an RBI single to give the Sea Dogs a 1-0 lead.

New Hampshire knotted the score in the bottom of the fifth inning when catcher Robert Brooks belted a single to cash in first baseman Alex De Jesus at second base to make it 1-1.

Reliever Johnathan Lavallee set down the Sea Dogs in order in the top of the ninth inning to send the contest to extra innings. Lavallee picked up a strikeout to start the top of the tenth before Portland shortstop Mikey Romero hit a one-out single to plate the inherited runner from second base. Designated hitter Jhostynxon Garcia and first baseman Blaze Jordan reached on walks to load the bases, and catcher Ronald Rosario picked up a two-RBI single to retake the lead, 5-3.

New Hampshire was able to plate the inherited runner in the bottom of the tenth on center fielder Jace Bohrofen's sacrifice fly, but a 6-4-3 double play ended the ballgame to give Portland its second straight victory.

The fifth game of the series is on Friday, May 2 at Delta Dental Stadium with a 6:35 PM EDT first pitch. Right-handed Ryan Watson (1-1, 1.64 ERA) is on the bump for New Hampshire and Portland's Blake Wehunt (0-2, 4.05 ERA) will make his second start against the Fisher Cats this season.

