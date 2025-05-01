Akron Tops Altoona 4-2 in Afternoon Contest

May 1, 2025 - Eastern League (EL)

Rorik Maltrud allowed just one run over six innings and Kahlil Watson picked up three hits as the Akron RubberDucks down the Altoona Curve 4-2 on Thursday afternoon at Peoples Natural Gas Field.

Turning Point

Akron's offense came alive in the sixth. Justin Boyd reached on a hit-by-pitch to open the inning before advancing to third on a Tyresse Turner single. Two batters later, Watson reached on an error, allowing Boyd to score to tie the game 1-1. Joe Lampe came through with a two-out double to left to score Turner and Watson to make it 3-1 RubberDucks.

Mound Presence

Much like Aaron Davenport on Wednesday night, Rorik Maltrud gave the Akron pitching staff a much needed quality start on Thursday. The right-hander scattered three hits and a walk over six innings while allowing just one run and striking out four. Zach Jacobs allowed one run over two innings. Jake Miller worked a perfect ninth to record the save.

Duck Tales

Guy Lipscomb capped Akron's scoring in the sixth with an RBI single to right to score Lampe and make it 4-1 Akron.

Notebook

Watson picked up a season-high three hits and now has five hits through three games this week....Lampe has driven in nine runs dating back to the start of the Richmond series last week...Game Time: 2:25...Attendance: 4,065.

On the Pond

The RubberDucks will continue their series against the Altoona Curve at Peoples Natural Gas Field on Friday, May 2 at 6:00 p.m. Akron left-hander Rodney Boone (0-0, 0.53 ERA) will face Altoona right-hander Alessandro Ercolani (0-2, 6.17 ERA). The game broadcast is on 640 WHLO, the 640 WHLO iHeartRadio channel, and akronrubberducks.com, and available on Bally Live. Tickets for RubberDucks home games are available at akronrubberducks.com/tickets.

