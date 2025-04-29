Ducks Fall to Curve 10-2
April 29, 2025 - Eastern League (EL)
Akron RubberDucks News Release
The Altoona Curve strike for eight in the middle innings to take the series opener from the Akron RubberDucks 10-2 on a rainy Tuesday night at Peoples Natural Gas Field.
Turning Point
After tying the game in the fourth, Altoona pulled away in the fifth and sixth. The Curve struck for four runs in each inning highlighted by a Sammy Siani three-run triple in the sixth to make it 9-2 Altoona.
Mound Presence
Austin Peterson struck out one in a scoreless first inning before his start was cut short due to rain. After the rain delay, Jake Miller took the mound for the RubberDucks and tossed two scoreless innings. Shawn Rapp followed with an inning plus allowing five runs. Magnus Ellerts allowed three runs over an inning plus of work. Alonzo Richardson made his Akron debut, tossing three innings allowing two runs while striking out five.
Duck Tales
The RubberDucks jumped ahead in the top of the first as Travis Bazzana launched a leadoff home run on the seventh pitch of the game. In the second, the RubberDucks added on to their early lead when Justin Boyd singled to left before a misplay by the Altoona left fielder allowed Alex Mooney to score and make it 2-0 Akron.
Notebook
Bazzana's home run was Akron's first leadoff home run since Cooper Ingle on Aug. 21, 2024 against Harrisburg...Miller has allowed just one unearned run over his last five innings pitched...Game Time: 2:46 (1:48)...Attendance: 2,667.
On the Pond
The RubberDucks will continue their series against the Altoona Curve at Peoples Natural Gas Field on Wednesday, April 30 at 6:00 p.m. Akron right-hander Aaron Davenport (0-0, 4.86 ERA) will face Altoona right-hander Jarod Bayless (0-0, 0.00 ERA). The game broadcast is on 640 WHLO, the 640 WHLO iHeartRadio channel, and akronrubberducks.com, and available on Bally Live. Tickets for RubberDucks home games are available at akronrubberducks.com/tickets.
• Discuss this story on the Eastern League message board...
Eastern League Stories from April 29, 2025
- Ducks Fall to Curve 10-2 - Akron RubberDucks
- Pitchers Dominate Despite Rain in 10-2 Win - Altoona Curve
- Season-High Five Home Runs Power Somerset over Richmond Tuesday - Somerset Patriots
- Yard Goats Defeat Baysox to Win Fifth Straight at Home - Hartford Yard Goats
- Baysox Defense Unravels in Series Opening Loss to Hartford - Chesapeake Baysox
- Sea Dogs Win Fifth-Straight 9-5 over Fisher Cats - Portland Sea Dogs
- Late Reading Rallies Come up Short in Game One Defeat to Harrisburg - Reading Fightin Phils
- Senators Hold off Reading Charge - Harrisburg Senators
- Squirrels Allow Team-Record Five Homers in Loss to Patriots - Richmond Flying Squirrels
- Ponies Fall to SeaWolves in Series Opener in Erie - Binghamton Rumble Ponies
- Holton Homers Twice and Drives in Five as Erie Bashes Binghamton - Erie SeaWolves
- April 29, 2025 Sea Dogs Game Notes - Portland Sea Dogs
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.