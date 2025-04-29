Ducks Fall to Curve 10-2

April 29, 2025 - Eastern League (EL)

The Altoona Curve strike for eight in the middle innings to take the series opener from the Akron RubberDucks 10-2 on a rainy Tuesday night at Peoples Natural Gas Field.

Turning Point

After tying the game in the fourth, Altoona pulled away in the fifth and sixth. The Curve struck for four runs in each inning highlighted by a Sammy Siani three-run triple in the sixth to make it 9-2 Altoona.

Mound Presence

Austin Peterson struck out one in a scoreless first inning before his start was cut short due to rain. After the rain delay, Jake Miller took the mound for the RubberDucks and tossed two scoreless innings. Shawn Rapp followed with an inning plus allowing five runs. Magnus Ellerts allowed three runs over an inning plus of work. Alonzo Richardson made his Akron debut, tossing three innings allowing two runs while striking out five.

Duck Tales

The RubberDucks jumped ahead in the top of the first as Travis Bazzana launched a leadoff home run on the seventh pitch of the game. In the second, the RubberDucks added on to their early lead when Justin Boyd singled to left before a misplay by the Altoona left fielder allowed Alex Mooney to score and make it 2-0 Akron.

Notebook

Bazzana's home run was Akron's first leadoff home run since Cooper Ingle on Aug. 21, 2024 against Harrisburg...Miller has allowed just one unearned run over his last five innings pitched...Game Time: 2:46 (1:48)...Attendance: 2,667.

On the Pond

The RubberDucks will continue their series against the Altoona Curve at Peoples Natural Gas Field on Wednesday, April 30 at 6:00 p.m. Akron right-hander Aaron Davenport (0-0, 4.86 ERA) will face Altoona right-hander Jarod Bayless (0-0, 0.00 ERA). The game broadcast is on 640 WHLO, the 640 WHLO iHeartRadio channel, and akronrubberducks.com, and available on Bally Live. Tickets for RubberDucks home games are available at akronrubberducks.com/tickets.

