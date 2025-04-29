Yard Goats Defeat Baysox to Win Fifth Straight at Home

Hartford, CT - Benny Montgomery and Jose Torres each crushed solo home runs as the Hartford Yard Goats defeated the Chesapeake Baysox to win their fifth-straight home game 7-4 on Tuesday night at Dunkin' Park. Yard Goats reliever Carson Skipper retired all four batters faced to earn his second win and Brayan Castillo struck out two in the ninth inning for his first save. Yard Goats starter Connor Staine had his best start of the season, allowing just one run on one hit and two walks with seven strikeouts over 4.2 innings.

In the bottom of the first, Benny Montgomery smashed his third home run of the season into the second deck in right field, off Baysox starter Braxton Briggs, giving the Yard Goats an early 1-0 lead.

In the bottom of the second, Jose Cordova hit a sac-fly to right field that scored Juan Guerrero and extended the Yard Goats lead to 2-0. Then, Cole Carrigg lined a two-run single into right field that scored Dyan Jorge and Jose Torres, making the score 4-0 Hartford.

In the third inning, Frederick Bencosme hit an RBI-double off Yard Goats starter Connor Staine, cutting the Yard Goats lead to 4-1.

In the bottom of the third, Kyle Karros crushed an RBI-double into center field that scored Benny Montgomery and made the score 5-1 Hartford. The next batter, Bryant Bentancourt, lined an RBI-single into right field that scored Kyle Karros and extended the Yard Goats lead to 6-1.

In the bottom of the sixth, Jose Torres cranked his fifth home run of the season to left-center field, making the score 7-1 Yard Goats.

In the seventh inning, Adam Retzbach was hit by a pitch which scored Silas Ardoin and gave the Baysox their second run of the game. Then, Hudson Haskin hit an RBI-single that scored Tavian Josenberger and Douglas Hodo III, cutting the Yard Goats lead to 7-4.

The Yard Goats continue their series against the Chesapeake Bayson on Wednesday night April 30th (7:10 pm). It's Most Improved Student Night! RHP Gabriel Hughes will start for the Yard Goats opposite RHP Trace Bright who will be on the mound for the Baysox. The game will be streamed on MiLB.TV and broadcast on the free Audacy app.

WP: Carson Skipper (2-1)

LP: Braxton Bragg (0-1)

S: Brayan Castillo (1)

Time: 2:50

