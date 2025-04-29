Squirrels Allow Team-Record Five Homers in Loss to Patriots

April 29, 2025 - Eastern League (EL)

RICHMOND, Va. - The Richmond Flying Squirrels surrendered a franchise-record five homers and lost to the Somerset Patriots, 7-3, on Tuesday night at The Diamond.

The Flying Squirrels (5-17) collected 10 hits in the loss to the Patriots (10-12).

Somerset took a 1-0 lead in the first inning with an RBI double by Tyler Hardman in the first against Richmond starter John Michael Bertrand (Loss, 0-4).

Sabin Ceballos tied the score, 1-1, in the second with a sacrifice fly, ending Somerset starter Brendan Beck's 16-inning scoreless streak to open the year.

The Patriots moved back in front in the third with a pair of solo homers by Spencer Jones and Hardman.

Bryce Eldridge closed the score to 3-2 in the bottom of the third with his first double of the year.

Dylan Jasso hit a solo homer in the fourth and Jose Colmenares added a sacrifice fly to open a 5-2 Somerset lead.

Jasso and Rafael Flores each hit solo homers in the eighth to push the Patriots' lead to 7-2.

In the ninth, Diego Velasquez hit a double and later scored on a single by Carter Howell to close the gap to 7-3. Velasquez extended his hit streak to 10 games, the longest by a Richmond player this year. He had two hits and a walk in the game.

Richmond pitchers combined to strikeout 14 batters in the game.

Somerset reliever Indigo Diaz (Win, 2-1) replaced Beck in the fifth and threw 1.2 scoreless innings.

The Flying Squirrels and Patriots continue the series on Wednesday night at The Diamond. Right-hander Manuel Mercedes (1-3, 8.76) will start for Richmond countered by Somerset right-hander Bailey Dees (0-1, 5.54). First pitch is scheduled for 6:35 p.m.

