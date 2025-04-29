Baysox Defense Unravels in Series Opening Loss to Hartford

April 29, 2025 - Eastern League (EL)

Chesapeake Baysox News Release







HARTFORD, CT. - The Chesapeake Baysox, the Double-A affiliate of the Baltimore Orioles, were defeated by the Hartford Yard Goats, the Double-A affiliate of the Colorado Rockies, by a final score of 7-4 on Tuesday night from Dunkin' Park.

Chesapeake (11-11) committed a season-high four errors and only three of the seven runs scored by Hartford (13-8) were earned.

The Yard Goats scored six of their seven runs in the first three innings against Baysox starting right-hander Braxton Bragg (L, 0-1). Benny Montgomery homered in the first inning to open the scoring while Jose Cordova hit a sacrifice fly and Cole Carrigg singled in a pair in the second after two Chesapeake errors to give Hartford a quick 4-0 lead.

After a Frederick Bencosme RBI double in the third, Kyle Karros doubled in a run and Bryant Betancourt singled in Karros to give Hartford a 6-1 lead.

Bragg finished the night with five strikeouts in four innings pitched, allowing the six runs (two earned) on six hits and one walk to receive the loss in his first career Double-A start. It's the first earned runs allowed this season after the right-hander threw 21 consecutive scoreless innings to begin the year.

Jose Torres homered in the sixth off right-hander Yaqui Rivera to give Hartford its largest lead of the game at 7-1.

Hartford starting right-hander Connor Staine struck out seven in 4.2 innings of work to quell the Baysox bats. Left-hander Carson Skipper (W, 2-1) earned the win after 1.1 innings of shutout relief.

Chesapeake inched closer with three runs in the seventh. Adam Retzbach was hit by a pitch with the bases loaded before two runs scored on a Hudson Haskin single to center.

Right-hander Preston Johnson set down all seven batters faced in 2.1 innings of shutout relief.

Brayan Castillo (S, 2) earned the save for Hartford with a scoreless ninth and two strikeouts.

Chesapeake continues its 12-game road trip against Hartford tomorrow night at 7:10 pm from Dunkin' Park. RHP Trace Bright is scheduled to start for the Baysox against RHP Gabriel Hughes for the Yard Goats.

The next Baysox homestand is scheduled to start on Tuesday, May 13 at 6:05 pm against the Akron RubberDucks, the Double-A affiliate of the Cleveland Guardians. Single-game tickets,

ticket plans and group offers for the 2025 season are currently on sale. For more information on the Baysox schedule, tickets, and the latest team news, fans can call (301) 805-6000, visit Baysox.com, and/or follow the team on Facebook, X, and Instagram.

• Discuss this story on the Eastern League message board...





Eastern League Stories from April 29, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.