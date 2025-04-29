Sea Dogs Win Fifth-Straight 9-5 over Fisher Cats

April 29, 2025 - Eastern League (EL)

Manchester, New Hampshire - The Portland Sea Dogs (12-6) won their fifth-straight game over the New Hampshire Fisher Cats (8-12) 9-5 on Tuesday night. The Sea Dogs remain in first place of the Northeast Division of the Eastern League, 1.0 game ahead of the second place Hartford Yard Goats.

Tyler Miller blasted a two-run homer in the second inning, homering in his third consecutive game. He leads the team with home runs on the year. Mikey Romero extended his on-base streak to 11 games. During that time he is hitting .310 (13-for-42) with two triples, two home runs and three RBI.

The Sea Dogs scored first in the second inning. After Ronald Rosario drew a leadoff walk, Miller blasted his fourth homer of the year and the Sea Dogs led, 2-0. Following a groundout, Caden Rose (1) launched a solo home run to extend the lead to 3-0.

New Hampshire responded in the bottom of the second. Peyton Williams walked to start the inning, then consecutive singles from Dasan Brown and Cade Doughty loaded the bases. With no outs, Jay Harry grounded into a forceout at second base that scored Williams and trimmed the deficit to 3-1. The next batter, Robert Brooks, was walked and loaded the bases again. Yohendrick Pinañgo drew a bases loaded walk that scored Brown and cut the lead to 3-2.

Portland retaliated in the third inning. Ahbram Liendo ripped a leadoff single and then stole second base (8). Jhostynxon Garcia laced an RBI single that brought home Liendo and made the score 4-2. After a walk to Blaze Jordan, a wild pitch advanced runners to second and third, Ronald Rosario hit a two-run single that scored Garcia and Jordan to give the Sea Dogs a 6-2 lead.

The Fisher Cats tacked on more runs in the bottom of the fourth. With two outs, RJ Schreck walked and then advanced to third base on a single from Jace Bohrofen. The next batter Charles McAdoo peppered a two-run double that made the score 6-5.

The Sea Dogs put another run on the board in the fifth inning. With one out, Garcia walked and then advanced to third base on a single by Blaze Jordan. Then Rosario hit a sacrifice fly that brought home Garcia and pushed the Sea Dogs lead to 7-5.

In the top of the eighth the Sea Dogs added some insurance runs. Following a pitching change, Mikey Romero jacked a solo home run to give Portland an 8-5 lead. Liendo followed with a walk and then scored a batter later on an RBI double from Jordan to push the lead to 9-5.

RHP Christopher Troye (2-0, 4.05 ERA) was awarded the win tossing 2.0 innings allowing two runs on two hits while walking one and striking out two. RHP Devereaux Harrison (1-3, 6.52 ERA) was given the loss pitching 4.2 innings allowing seven runs on seven hits while walking five and striking out two.

The Sea Dogs and Fisher Cats will meet again tomorrow, Wednesday, April 30th for a doubleheader beginning at 5:05pm at Delta Dental Stadium. RHP Yordanny Monegro (1-0, 2.79 ERA) will start game one for the Sea Dogs while RHP Caleb Bolden (0-0, 20.25 ERA) will start game two. RHP CJ Van Eyk (0-3, 7.64 ERA) is slated to start game for the Fisher Cats and RHP Alex Amalfi (0-1, 6.35 ERA) will start game two.

