Senators Hold off Reading Charge

April 29, 2025 - Eastern League (EL)

Harrisburg Senators News Release







The Harrisburg Senators outslugged the Reading Fightin Phils Tuesday in the Senators 9-7 win at First Energy Stadium. Harrisburg slugged two homeruns and five doubles in the game, their biggest extra-base hit output of the season. Twice in the game they led by three runs only to see Reading respond and eventually tie the game in the last of the eighth inning. With the win, the Senators have won two straight while Reading has lost nine straight games.

THE BIG PLAY

With the score tied 7-7 in the top of the ninth inning, Yohandy Morales hit a two-run home run to break the tie and lead the Senators to a 9-7 win.

FILIBUSTERS

Yohandy Morales had three hits including the big home run and a double and drove in three runs. Daylen Lile had two hits, a home run and scored twice. Cayden Wallace, Phillip Glasser and Carlos De La Cruz all doubled for the Senators. The Senators also stole four bases in the game. Michael Cuevas pitched a scoreless ninth to earn the save. Jarlin Susana started and went 4.1 innings, struck out nine and walked six. The Senators walked nine batters and hit one in the game.

ON THE DOCKET

The Senators and Reading Fightin Phils play game two of their six-game series Wednesday at 6:45 p.m. at First Energy Stadium in Reading. The game can be heard on ESPN 96.5, 95.3 and 1400 beginning at 6:30 p.m.

• Discuss this story on the Eastern League message board...





Eastern League Stories from April 29, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.