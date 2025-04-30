Senators Erase Three-Run Hole, Win by Three

April 30, 2025 - Eastern League (EL)

Harrisburg Senators News Release







The Harrisburg Senators rallied from a 3-0 deficit to beat the Reading Fightin Phils 6-3 Wednesday night at First Energy Stadium. The Senators plated a run in the seventh, then three in the eighth and two more in the ninth for their third win in a row. After walking nine batters Tuesday night, the Senators pitching staff didn't walk a single batter in the game. With the loss, Reading has dropped ten straight games.

THE BIG PLAY

With the Senators trailing 3-1 with two outs in the eighth, Maxwell Romero, Jr. drilled a three-run home run to give the Senators a 4-3 lead.

FILIBUSTERS

Cortland Lawson had three hits, including a double and scored a run. Phillip Glasser, Nick Schnell and Joe Naranjo all had two hits in the game. Naranjo drove in two insurance runs in the ninth inning with two outs on a single. It was the second night in a row that the Senators had 12 hits. Holden Powell, Garret Davila, and Michael Cuevas combined to retire the final ten batters. Powell earned the win and Cuevas his second save in as many nights.

ON THE DOCKET

The Senators and Reading Fightin Phils play game three of their six-game series Thursday at 6:45 p.m. at First Energy Stadium in Reading. The game can be heard on ESPN 96.5, 95.3 and 1400 beginning at 6:30 p.m.

