Senators Erase Three-Run Hole, Win by Three
April 30, 2025 - Eastern League (EL)
Harrisburg Senators News Release
The Harrisburg Senators rallied from a 3-0 deficit to beat the Reading Fightin Phils 6-3 Wednesday night at First Energy Stadium. The Senators plated a run in the seventh, then three in the eighth and two more in the ninth for their third win in a row. After walking nine batters Tuesday night, the Senators pitching staff didn't walk a single batter in the game. With the loss, Reading has dropped ten straight games.
THE BIG PLAY
With the Senators trailing 3-1 with two outs in the eighth, Maxwell Romero, Jr. drilled a three-run home run to give the Senators a 4-3 lead.
FILIBUSTERS
Cortland Lawson had three hits, including a double and scored a run. Phillip Glasser, Nick Schnell and Joe Naranjo all had two hits in the game. Naranjo drove in two insurance runs in the ninth inning with two outs on a single. It was the second night in a row that the Senators had 12 hits. Holden Powell, Garret Davila, and Michael Cuevas combined to retire the final ten batters. Powell earned the win and Cuevas his second save in as many nights.
ON THE DOCKET
The Senators and Reading Fightin Phils play game three of their six-game series Thursday at 6:45 p.m. at First Energy Stadium in Reading. The game can be heard on ESPN 96.5, 95.3 and 1400 beginning at 6:30 p.m.
• Discuss this story on the Eastern League message board...
Eastern League Stories from April 30, 2025
- Fifteen Hits Lift Patriots to Second Straight Win Over Richmond Wednesday - Somerset Patriots
- Squirrels Set April Attendance Record, Lose to Patriots - Richmond Flying Squirrels
- Fisher Cats, Sea Dogs Split Wednesday Doubleheader - New Hampshire Fisher Cats
- Sea Dogs Split Doubleheader with Fisher Cats - Portland Sea Dogs
- Fifth Inning Dooms Baysox in Third Straight Loss - Chesapeake Baysox
- Pitching, Power and Speed Lead Ducks to 6-0 Win - Akron RubberDucks
- Carrigg Slams Yard Goats to Sixth Straight Home Win - Hartford Yard Goats
- Chace Strong on Mound as Reading Drops Game Two to Harrisburg - Reading Fightin Phils
- Senators Erase Three-Run Hole, Win by Three - Harrisburg Senators
- Bats Held Quiet on Wednesday Night - Altoona Curve
- Harrisburg Senators Game Information - Harrisburg Senators
- Lugo Leads the Way as Ponies Hold off SeaWolves in Wednesday Matinee - Binghamton Rumble Ponies
- Erie Falls Short in Daytime Loss - Erie SeaWolves
- April 30, 2025 Sea Dogs Game Notes - Portland Sea Dogs
- New Hampshire Comeback Efforts Fall Short in Game One Slugfest - New Hampshire Fisher Cats
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Harrisburg Senators Stories
- Senators Erase Three-Run Hole, Win by Three
- Harrisburg Senators Game Information
- Senators Hold off Reading Charge
- Senators Comeback Tops Erie in 10
- Erie Bops Senators 8-3