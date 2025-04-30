Chace Strong on Mound as Reading Drops Game Two to Harrisburg

(Reading, PA) - The Reading Fightin Phils (5-16) fell to the Harrisburg Senators (11-12) 6-3 in the second game of the series.

The Fightin Phils got themselves on the board first in the bottom of the fourth inning. Aidan Miller and Hendry Mendez both singled during their time at bat. Keaton Anthony came in with an RBI single that scored Miller. Felix Reyes followed with a sac fly to center field and Mendez made home. Reading found themselves up 2-0 by the end of the fourth.

Reading extended their lead in the bottom of the sixth starting with a double on a line drive to right field. Felix Reyes came in with his second sac fly of the night this time to right field and scored Mendez, making it 3-0.

The Senators chipped away at Reading's lead in the top of the seventh inning. Cortland Lawson doubled on a sharp line drive to left field. A wild pitch from Mitch Neunborn allowed Lawson to advance to third. Phillip Glasser grounded out and Lawson scored. Reading held on to the lead for the remainder of the inning and it was now 3-1.

Harrisburg had a late push in the top of the eighth that started with a single on a line drive to left field from Joe Naranjo. Carlos De La Cruz walked and Naranjo went to second. Maxwell Romero Jr. had a three-run home run and the Senators took the lead 4-3.

The Senators added to their lead in the top of the ninth. Phillip Glasser singled on a sharp line drive to center field. Nick Schnell singled on a ground ball. Yohandy Morales lined out sharply to center field. Phillip Glasser advanced to third after a throwing error from Elio Prado. Joe Naranjo came in with a two RBI single and Harrisburg made it 6-3.

The Fightin Phils were unable to respond in the bottom of the ninth and the Senators took game two. Holden Powell (W, 1-1) walked away with the win.

The Fightin Phils return to the field on Thursday at 6:45 p.m. against the Harrisburg Senators. RHP Jean Cabrera will start for Reading and LHP Dustin Saenz will be on the mound for Harrisburg. Pregame radio coverage is underway at 6:30 p.m. on the Reading Fightin Phils Radio Network. A video stream is available via MiLB TV or the Bally Live App.

