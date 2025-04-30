Lugo Leads the Way as Ponies Hold off SeaWolves in Wednesday Matinee

April 30, 2025 - Eastern League (EL)

Binghamton Rumble Ponies News Release







ERIE, PA - William Lugo had three hits and drove in two runs as the Binghamton Rumble Ponies (13-9) held off the Erie SeaWolves 3-2 at UPMC Park Wednesday afternoon. The two teams have split the first two games of the series.

Binghamton starter Zach Thornton, making his Double-A debut, retired the first nine batters he faced. Thornton allowed two runs over four and a third innings with no walks and two strikeouts in the no decision.

The Rumble Ponies got on the board in the second inning, as Nick Lorusso and Travis Swaggerty began the frame with a pair of singles. Two batters later, with runners on the corners and one out, Yonny Hernandez hit an RBI groundout to the right side to drive home Lorusso and advance Swaggerty to second. The next batter, Lugo, lined a single to center to score Swaggerty and make it 2-0 Binghamton.

In the fourth, Lugo hit an RBI double off the left field wall that scored Kevin Parada from first and made it 3-0 Ponies. Lugo finished 3-for-4 with two RBIs, his second three-hit contest over his past three games.

Thornton allowed a leadoff homer to Roberto Campos to begin the fifth that put Erie (15-8) on the board. Later in the inning, Danny Serretti's RBI single cut the Ponies' lead to 3-2.

Luis Moreno (2-1) came in for Thornton and walked Trei Cruz followed by allowing a single to Max Anderson to load the bases with one out. Moreno though got Jake Holton to pop out to second and Justice Bigbie to ground out to second to preserve the one-run lead.

RHP Ryan Lambert came in to start the seventh to make his Double-A debut after being called up Tuesday. Lambert walked the first two batters he faced, but with runners on the corners and one out, he struck out Max Anderson and Jake Holton to complete a scoreless frame.

Douglas Orellana pitched two perfect frames to close out the game and earn his second save of the season. Rumble Ponies relievers combined for four and two thirds innings of scoreless work, as Erie did not score outside of the two-run fifth. Orellana dropped his ERA to 0.87 as he has allowed just one run in seven appearances (10.1 IP) this season.

The two teams continue the series on Thursday evening with first pitch at 6:05 p.m. and the NYCM Insurance pregame show getting underway at 5:50 p.m. on the WNBF Rumble Ponies Radio Network.

POSTGAME NOTES: Lugo is the first Rumble Ponies player to have multiple (3) hit games on the season...it's Lugo's second multi-RBI game of the year... Jett Williams doubled in the seventh to extend his on-base streak to 11 games.

