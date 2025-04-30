Fifteen Hits Lift Patriots to Second Straight Win Over Richmond Wednesday

The Somerset Patriots defeated the Richmond Flying Squirrels in game two of a six-game series at The Diamond in Richmond, Va. on Wednesday by a score of 10-8.

With a game time of three hours and 27 minutes, it is the longest game of the season for Somerset.

The Patriots crushed 15 hits for the second-straight game, tying their season high.

Somerset has won consecutive games for the first time since it won three straight from 4/10 to 4/12 vs. REA.

RHP Bailey Dees (5.1 IP, 6 H, 5 R, 3 BB, 9 K) threw a season high in pitches, strikes, and strikeouts and earned his first win in his fourth start of the season. Dees' total of 93 pitches is the most pitches thrown by any Somerset pitcher this season and the second-most by any Eastern League arm this season. Dees punched out at least eight batters for the seventh time in his career. Each instance prior to today came in starts with Somerset in 2024.

RHP Mason Vinyard (0.1 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 1 BB, 0 K) faced two batters and recorded the final out to pick up his first save in his second save opportunity and sixth appearance with Somerset.

C Rafael Flores (2-for-4, 2B, 2 RBI, R, 2 BB, 1 K) drove in two runs, collecting RBI in consecutive games. Flores has hits in 11 of his last 12 games over which he is 17-for-48 (.354/.385/.667) with 13 RBI, 9 R, and 9 XBH. Flores is tied with Erie's Max Anderson for the Eastern League lead with 21 RBI. Flores is the only Yankee minor leaguer with more than 20 RBI this season.

3B Max Burt (3-for-4, 2 RBI, 2 R, 1 BB) drove in two runs on a season-high three hits. With today's performance, Burt's batting average jumped 56 points from .194 to .250 at the Double-A level this season. Burt's last three-hit game occurred on 6/25/24 @RIC.

2B Dylan Jasso (3-for-4, 2 RBI, 2 R, 1 BB) collected a three-hit game for the second-straight contest. Jasso is 6-for-10 this series (.600/.636/1.300) with 2 HR, 3 RBI, and 4 R. Jasso batted in the leadoff spot for the 16th game this season. As the leadoff hitter, Jasso is 22-for-64 (.344/.417/.688) with 5 HR and 14 RBI. At the conclusion of the game, Jasso paces Somerset and ranks third in the Eastern League with a .961 OPS.

DH Garrett Martin (1-for-2, 2 RBI, R, 4 BB) drove in two runs on an RBI single and made it on base in five-straight plate appearances. Martin became the first batter in the Eastern League this season to work four walks in one game.

LF Jared Wegner (3-for-4, 2B, SF, 2 RBI, 1 K) picked up his sixth career three-hit game, driving in runs on a sacrifice fly in the second inning and a double in the fifth inning.

