Squirrels Set April Attendance Record, Lose to Patriots

April 30, 2025 - Eastern League (EL)

RICHMOND, Va. - The Richmond Flying Squirrels lost to the Somerset Patriots, 10-8, on Wednesday night at The Diamond. A crowd of 9,252 fans closed the month of April with the team posting its highest average for the month in franchise history.

For April, 80,189 fans filled The Diamond over 11 home games for an average of 7,290 per game, which breaks the franchise's April record of 7,113 set in 2024.

The Flying Squirrels (5-18) homered twice and collected 11 hits but fell for the second straight night against the Patriots (11-12).

Richmond fell behind, 1-0, in the top of the second inning on an RBI single by Max Burt. In the third, Rafael Flores hit an RBI double and Jared Wegner added a sacrifice fly to open a 3-0 Somerset lead.

The Flying Squirrels scored five runs, all with two outs, in the fourth to take a 5-3 lead. Jairo Pomares hit a two-run single, Sabin Ceballos tied the game with a double and Adrian Sugastey hit a two-run homer off the left-field foul pole to put Richmond ahead.

Somerset closed the score to 5-4 with a double by Wegner in the fifth and moved back ahead, 7-5, with an RBI double by Spencer Jones and a run-scoring single from Garrett Martin in the sixth against Richmond reliever Nick Sinacola (Loss, 0-1).

In the top of the seventh, the Patriots plated three more runs to stretch their lead to 10-5.

Carter Howell hit a solo homer in the seventh and Devin Mann brought in a run with a double to pull the Flying Squirrels within three. Aeverson Arteaga scored on a wild pitch in the eighth to close the score to 10-8.

Somerset starter Bailey Dees (Win, 1-1) allowed five runs over 5.1 innings with eight strikeouts. Mason Vinyard (Save, 1) entered in the ninth to record the final out.

The game was played in three hours and 27 minutes, the longest nine-inning Flying Squirrels game since September 2021.

The Flying Squirrels also surpassed their worst start in franchise history at 5-18 through 23 games. The 18 losses in 23 games passed the previous low (6-17) set in 2015.

