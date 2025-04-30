Harrisburg Senators Game Information

April 30, 2025 - Eastern League (EL)

Harrisburg Senators News Release







Harrisburg Senators (10-12) at Reading Fightin Phils (5-15)

Game 23 - Wednesday, April 30, 6:45 p.m. - First Energy Stadium

RH Hyun-il Choi vs RH Moises Chance

TONIGHT'S GAME: The Senators and Reading Fightin Phils play game one of their six-game series tonight at First Energy Stadium in Reading. This is the only trip to Reading for the Senators this season. The teams meet again June 3 through June 8 at FNB Field.

WHERE THEY STAND : The Senators begin play tonight 10-12, 5th place, five games behind the Erie SeaWolves in the Southwest division. Reading is 5-15, 6th place, eight games behind Portland in the Northeast division.

LAST GAME: The Harrisburg Senators outslugged the Reading Fightin Phils Tuesday in the Senators 9-7 win at First Energy Stadium. Harrisburg slugged two homeruns and five doubles in the game, their biggest extra-base hit output of the season. Twice in the game they led by three runs only to see Reading respond and eventually tie the game in the last of the eighth inning. The Big Play -With the score tied 7-7 in the top of the ninth inning, Yohandy Morales hit a two-run home run to break the tie and lead the Senators to a 9-7 win. Notes -Yohandy Morales had three hits including the big home run and a double and drove in three runs. Daylen Lile had two hits, a home run and scored twice. Cayden Wallace, Phillip Glasser and Carlos De La Cruz all doubled for the Senators. The Senators also stole four bases in the game. Michael Cuevas pitched a scoreless ninth to earn the save. Jarlin Susana started and went 4.1 innings, struck out nine and walked six. The Senators walked nine batters and hit one in the game.

PROSPECT WATCH: The Harrisburg Senators roster includes the following mlb.com Nationals Top 30 prospects: #2 RHP Jarlin Susana ; #10 INF Cayden Wallace; and #12 INF Yohandy Morales.

SENATORS ROSTER: The Senators have 26 active players. The roster breakdown has 15 players originally drafted or signed by the Nationals, two acquired via trade, eight players signed as free agents and one MiLB rule 5 pick.

UPCOMING DOCKET : After the six-game series in Reading which wraps up with a 5:15 p.m. game Sunday, the Senators return home to face the Richmond Flying Squirrels in a six-game series beginning next Tuesday. It will be the second time the Senators host Richmond this season at FNB Field.

THIRTY-EIGHT SEASONS OF SENATORS BASEBALL: This is the 38th season for the Senators since returning to the Eastern League in 1987. It is the 20th season as a Nationals affiliate. Prior to the Nat, they had a 14 season affiliation with the Montreal Expos and four seasons with the Pittsburgh Pirates.

COACHING STAFF: Delino DeShields leads the Senators in his third season with the Nationals organization. Rigo Beltran (pitching coach), Jeff Livesey (hitting coach), Oscar Salazar (development coach), Don Neidig (athletic trainer) and Ryan Grose (strength & conditioning) all return to Harrisburg this year. The only newcomer to the staff is Jordan Myers (performance analyst).

TODAY IN SENATORS BASEBALL HISTORY : 2019: Rhett Wiseman homered, his ninth on the young season, and Sterling Sharpe pitched seven strong innings for the win in the Senators 3-1 win over Reading. The win capped an incredible month for the Senators as they ended April with a 21-4 record.

LATEST TRANSATION(S): RHP Chance Huff transferred from Wilmington to Harrisburg. RHP Kyle Luckham transferred from Rochester to Harrisburg. OF Donta' Williams placed on the 7-day Injured List.

