Fifth Inning Dooms Baysox in Third Straight Loss
April 30, 2025 - Eastern League (EL)
Chesapeake Baysox News Release
HARTFORD, CT. - The Chesapeake Baysox, the Double-A affiliate of the Baltimore Orioles, dropped their third straight against the Hartford Yard Goats, the Double-A affiliate of the Colorado Rockies, by a final score of 6-3 on Wednesday night from Dunkin' Park.
Chesapeake starting right-hander Trace Bright (L, 1-4) faced one over the minimum through the first four innings and did not allow a run. However, Hartford (14-8) would score five runs in the fifth against Bright. After a pair of singles to lead off the frame, Bright walked back-to-back batters to bring home the Yard Goats first run. One batter later, Cole Carrigg hit an opposite field grand slam to give Hartford a 5-0 lead.
The Orioles No. 25 prospect finished the night going five innings, allowing the five runs on four hits and three walks with a season-high six strikeouts in the loss.
Hartford starting right-hander Gabriel Hughes (W, 1-1) pitched five scoreless innings and allowed just two hits and two walks with one strikeout to pick up his first win of the season.
Chesapeake (11-12) broke the shutout bid in the seventh on a Tavian Josenberger RBI single to bring home Creed Willems. The Baysox scored a pair in the eighth on an RBI triple from Adam Retzbach and an RBI double from Hudson Haskin to bring Chesapeake within two runs. With the tying runs at the plate, Hartford's Alec Barger got Jeremiah Jackson to ground out and Willems to pop out to end the threat.
Right-hander Houston Roth struck out two in 1.2 scoreless innings of relief while right-hander Juan De Los Santos recorded the final out of the eighth in his Double-A debut.
Yard Goats right-hander Collin Baumgartner (S, 2) picked up the save with a scoreless ninth and two strikeouts.
After an 8-4 start, the Baysox have dropped eight of their last 11 and finish the month of April with a record of 11-12.
Chesapeake continues its 12-game road trip against Hartford tomorrow night at 7:10 pm from Dunkin' Park. RHP Ryan Long is scheduled to start for the Baysox against LHP Mason Albright for the Yard Goats.
The next Baysox homestand is scheduled to start on Tuesday, May 13 at 6:05 pm against the Akron RubberDucks, the Double-A affiliate of the Cleveland Guardians. Single-game tickets,
ticket plans and group offers for the 2025 season are currently on sale. For more information on the Baysox schedule, tickets, and the latest team news, fans can call (301) 805-6000, visit Baysox.com, and/or follow the team on Facebook, X, and Instagram.
