Pitching, Power and Speed Lead Ducks to 6-0 Win

April 30, 2025 - Eastern League (EL)

Aaron Davenport fans five over six innings and Kahlil Watson homers as part of a two-hit day as the Akron RubberDucks shutout the Altoona Curve 6-0 on Wednesday night at Peoples Natural Gas Field. Alex Mooney swiped five of Akron's nine stolen bases in the win.

Turning Point

Akron came out of the gates strong as Dayan Frias lined a double into the gap in right-center to score Mooney and make it 1-0 RubberDucks in the second inning.

Mound Presence

Davenport gave the Akron pitching staff a much-needed boost on Wednesday. The right-hander pitched a season-long six innings allowing just one hit and no runs while striking out five. Davis Sharpe worked two scoreless innings with a strikeout. Zane Morehouse finished out the shutout with a scoreless ninth.

Duck Tales

The RubberDucks kept adding to their early lead. In the third inning, Watson launched a two-run home run to the roller coaster in right. Travis Bazzana singled home Jake Fox in the fourth to make it 4-0 Akron. In the sixth, Cooper Ingle doubled home Tyresse Turner. Justin Boyd picked up his first Double-A RBI in the ninth with a double to left to make it 6-0 Akron.

Notebook

The RubberDucks swiped nine bases as a team on Wednesday, which is the most by an Akron club in a game since 2005... Mooney's five steals tied Connor Kokx (8/6/23) for most stolen bases in a game in franchise history...Akron finishes April with 34 stolen bases, which is the most by an Akron club in the season's first month since the 2006 Aeros swiped 38 bases in April...Game Time: 2:54...Attendance: 2,924.

On the Pond

The RubberDucks will continue their series against the Altoona Curve at Peoples Natural Gas Field on Thursday, May 1 at 11:00 a.m. Akron right-hander Rorik Maltrud (0-1, 5.68 ERA) will face Altoona right-hander Po-Yu Chen (0-1, 3.24 ERA). The game broadcast is on 640 WHLO, the 640 WHLO iHeartRadio channel, and akronrubberducks.com, and available on Bally Live. Tickets for RubberDucks home games are available at akronrubberducks.com/tickets.

