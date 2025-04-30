April 30, 2025 Sea Dogs Game Notes

April 30, 2025 - Eastern League (EL)

SEA DOGS WIN ANOTHER The Portland Sea Dogs won last night 9-5 over the New Hampshire Fisher Cats. Tyler Miller and Caden Rose each launched home runs to lead 3-0 in the second inning. In the third inning. Ahbram Liendo ripped a leadoff single and then stole second base. Jhostynxon Garcia laced an RBI single that brought home Liendo and made the score 4-2. After a walk to Blaze Jordan, a wild pitch advanced runners to second and third, Ronald Rosario hit a two-run single that scored Garcia and Jordan to give the Sea Dogs a 6-2 lead. In the top of the eighth the Sea Dogs added some insurance runs. Following a pitching change, Mikey Romero jacked a solo home run to give Portland an 8-5 lead. Liendo followed with a walk and then scored a batter later on an RBI double from Jordan to push the lead to 9-5.

FIVE IN A ROW With the win last night, the Sea Dogs have now won five-consecutive games, for their longest winning streak of the year. Portland remains in first place of the Northeast Division of the Eastern League.

MILLER MAGIC Tyler Miller blasted another home run for the Sea Dogs last night. He has now homered in three consecutive games and leads the team with four home runs.

ROMERO RIDING A STREAK Mikey Romero is currently riding an eleven-game on base streak. During that time he is hitting .310 (13-for-42) with two triples, two home runs and three RBI. He has also scored ten runs and has drawn eight walks.

A LOT OF BASEBALL THIS WEEK IN THE GRANITE STATE Due to a postponement due to snow and one because of rain while the New Hampshire Fisher Cats were in Portland, the Sea Dogs and Fisher Cats will be playing eight games in six days this week, including two doubleheaders.

WELCOME TO PORTLAND Prior to tonight's game, LHP Hayden Mullins was promoted to Portland from High-A Greenville. In four games (three starts) with the Greenville Drive, he was 1-0 with a 1.06 ERA. He allowed just two earned runs in 17.0 innings while striking out 27.

THIS DAY IN SEA DOGS HISTORY April 30, 2003 - In one of the wildest games in Hadlock Field history, Tony Schrager's liner off the Maine Monster in the bottom of the 13th inning drove in the winning run in a 9-8 Portland victory over Reading. The Sea Dogs scored three runs in the 12th inning to stay alive - the tying run scoring on a two-out fielding error.

ON THE MOUND RHP Yordanny Monegro will start game one for the Sea Dogs while RHP Caleb Bolden will be on the mound for game two. Monegro last pitched on April 22nd and tossed 2.1 innings against the Reading Fightin Phils. He allowed three runs (two earned) on four hits while walking three and striking out five. Monegro has faced the Fisher Cats once. On April 8th, he pitched 3.1 innings allowing one run on two hits while walking one and striking out six. He gave up a home run to Yohendrick Pinango.

