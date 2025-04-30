Erie Falls Short in Daytime Loss

April 30, 2025 - Eastern League (EL)

The SeaWolves (15-8) fell to Binghamton(13-9) 3-2 on Wednesday.

Binghamton grabbed the early lead against Erie starter Jaden Hamm in the second inning. Nick Lorusso and Travis Swaggerty opened the inning with singles. After a flyout out Lorusso on third, Yonny Hernandez's groundout scored the first run of the game. William Lugo followed with an RBI single, making it 2-0.

In the fourth, Lugo had an RBI double against Hamm, making it 3-0.

Hamm completed five innings for the first time this season. He allowed three runs on six hits, one walk, and six strikeouts.

Left-hander Zach Thornton made his Double-A debut for Binghamton. After starting his outing with three perfect innings, he stranded a pair in a scoreless fourth.

In the fifth, Roberto Campos blasted his first Double-A home run to begin the inning, making it 3-1. Brady Allen doubled and scored on Danny Serretti's RBI single, making it 3-2.

Luis Moreno (2-1) earned the win in relief for Binghamton. Hamm (0-2) took the loss. Douglas Orellana fired two perfect innings to earn his second save.

Erie and Binghamton continue the series at 6:05 p.m. on Thursday with Carlos Peña on the mound for Erie against Nolan McLean.

