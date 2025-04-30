Carrigg Slams Yard Goats to Sixth Straight Home Win

April 30, 2025 - Eastern League (EL)

Hartford Yard Goats News Release







Hartford, CT - Cole Carrigg smashed his second grand slam of the season as the Hartford Yard Goats defeated the Chesapeake Baysox 6-3 to win their sixth-straight home game on Wednesday night at Dunkin' Park. Hartford scored five runs in the fifth inning, the first came on a bases loaded walk from Baysox starter Trace Bright, before Carrigg's grand slam, the fourth of the season for the Yard Goats. Hartford starter Gabriel Hughes fired five scoreless innings to earn his first win of the season, and Collin Baumgartner worked a scoreless ninth for the save. The Yard Goats are 8-3 at Dunkin' Park.

In the bottom of the fifth, Baysox starter Trace Bright gave up two singles and a walk to load the bases, before he walked GJ Hill to score Jose Torres and give the Yard Goats a 1-0 lead. Two batters later, Cole Carrigg smashed his second grand slam of the season, extending the Yard Goats lead to 5-0.

In the seventh inning, Tavian Josenberger hit an RBI-single off Yard Goats reliever Victor Juarez, making the score 5-1 Yard Goats.

In the eighth inning, Adam Retzbach hit an RBI-triple to right field, making it a 5-2 ballgame. The next batter, Hudson Haskin hit an RBI-double into left field, cutting the Yard Goats lead to 5-3.

In the bottom of the eighth inning, Jose Torres hit a sac-fly into right field that scored Benny Montgomery and extended Hartford's lead to 6-3.

The Yard Goats continue their series against the Chesapeake Bayson on Thursday night May 1st (7:10 pm). It's Los Chivos de Hartford night! LHP Mason Albright will be on the mound for the Yard Goats against RHP Ryan Long who will start for the Baysox. The game will be streamed on MiLB.TV and broadcast on the free Audacy app.

--

WP: Gabriel Hughes (1-1)

LP: Trace Bright (1-4)

S: Collin Baumgartner (2)

Time: 2:43

• Discuss this story on the Eastern League message board...





Eastern League Stories from April 30, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.