Sea Dogs Split Doubleheader with Fisher Cats

April 30, 2025 - Eastern League (EL)

Portland Sea Dogs News Release







Manchester, New Hampshire - The Portland Sea Dogs (13-7) split the doubleheader with the New Hampshire Fisher Cats (9-13) on Wednesday night. They fell in game one 3-2 then held on to win 3-2 in game two. The Sea Dogs are now tied for first place in the Northeast Division of the Eastern League with the Hartford Yard Goats.

In game one, Portland plated their first run in the top of the first inning. After a leadoff double by Mikey Romero, he scored on a sacrifice fly by Tyler Miller and the Sea Dogs led, 1-0.

New Hampshire answered in the bottom of the same inning courtesy of a solo Jace Bohrofen homer that tied the game.

Romero blasted a leadoff home run in the top of the third inning, putting the Sea Dogs back on top.

The Fisher Cats took the lead for good in the bottom of the sixth inning. With the bases loaded, Ryan McCarty laced a two-run single up the middle and New Hampshire took game one, 3-2.

RHP CJ Van Eyk (1-3, 6.46 ERA) was awarded the win, tossing 6.0 innings allowing two runs on three hits while walking three and striking out four. RHP Reidis Sena (2-1, 3.38 ERA) was given the loss pitching 2.0 innings allowing two runs on four hits while walking two and striking out four. RHP Hunter Gregory (2) earned the save with a perfect seventh inning.

The Sea Dogs struck first in game two. After a leadoff walk by Romero, he scored on an RBI single by Blaze Jordan. Tyler Miller then crushed an RBI double to centerfield and the Sea Dogs led, 2-0.

New Hampshire plated their first run in the bottom of the second inning. Gabriel Martinez drew a walk then scored on an RBI double by Yohendrick Monegro.

Jhostynxon Garcia crushed a triple to the right field corner then scored on a wild pitch in the third inning.

RHP Jonathan Brand (1-0, 0.00 ERA) earned his first win of the year tossing 2.0 shutout innings allowing two hits while walking three and striking out three. RHP Alex Amalfi (0-2, 7.56 ERA) was given the loss allowing three runs on two hits while walking two and striking out three in 2.2 innings of work. RHP Alex Hoppe earned the 3.0 inning save allowing one run on three hits while walking three and striking out one.

The Sea Dogs and Fisher Cats will meet again tomorrow, Thursday May 1st at 6:35pm. LHP Hayden Mullins will make his Double-A debut with Portland while New Hampshire will send RHP Rafael Sanchez (1-0, 1.29 ERA) to the bump.

• Discuss this story on the Eastern League message board...





Eastern League Stories from April 30, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.