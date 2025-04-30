Bats Held Quiet on Wednesday Night

April 30, 2025 - Eastern League (EL)

Altoona Curve News Release







CURVE, PA - Altoona's offense was held to three hits in a 6-0 shutout loss to the Akron RubberDucks on Wednesday night at Peoples Natural Gas Field.

Jarod Bayless started a bullpen day for the Curve, allowing three runs in 2.2 innings pitched. Bayless struck out three and did not walk a batter before handing the ball off to Fineas Del Bonta-Smith who went two innings and struck out three.

Jack Brannigan, Sammy Siani and Tres Gonzalez each picked up a hit in the defeat. Gonzalez, who appeared on the mound for the third time this season, singled in the ninth inning.

Akron scored once in the second, twice in the third and another run in the fourth to build a 4-0 lead. Akron's Khalil Watson hit a two-run homer in the third inning and the 'Ducks added to their lead in the sixth with an RBI double from Cooper Ingle.

Emmanuel Chapman went 2.1 innings in relief for the Curve and surrendered a run. Cam Sanders tossed another scoreless inning, giving him 10.1 scoreless frames over nine outings this season.

The Curve continue their series on Thursday morning against the Akron RubberDucks, Double-A affiliate of the Cleveland Guardians. RHP Po-Yu Chen takes the ball for Altoona, with RHP Rorik Maltrud on the mound for Akron. First pitch is set for 11:00 a.m.

For tickets and more information on the 2025 Altoona Curve Season, presented by Stuckey Automotive, visit AltoonaCurve.com, call 877.99.CURVE or stop by the PNG Field box office. Additionally, the Stockyard Team Store is open Monday-Friday from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., during every home game and online 24/7/365.

• Discuss this story on the Eastern League message board...





Eastern League Stories from April 30, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.