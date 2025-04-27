Senators Comeback Tops Erie in 10

April 27, 2025 - Eastern League (EL)

The Senators rallied from a 4-1 deficit to tie the game in the ninth and win in the tenth, 5-4, over the Erie SeaWolves Sunday afternoon at FNB Field. Trailing 4-1 in the eighth, Cayden Wallace homered. Down to their last out in the ninth, Carlos De La Cruz doubled, Daylen Lile singled him home, then Nick Schnell drove in Lile with the tying run.

THE BIG PLAY

Jeremy De La Rosa drew a bases loaded walk with one out in the bottom of tenth inning that allowed the winning run to score.

FILIBUSTERS

Daylen Lile had three hits and scored twice including the tying run in the bottom of the ninth when he scored from first on a single off the bat of Nick Schnell. Schnell and Cayden Wallace both had two hits. Wallace hit his second home run on the season. Todd Peterson pitched the ninth and tenth innings to earn the win for the Senators. It was the first extra-inning game this year for the Senators and their first walk-off win. Mike Soroka started and pitched 4.1 innings in his second MLB rehab start for the Senators.

ON THE DOCKET

The Senators and Reading Fightin Phils play game one of their six-game series Tuesday at 6:45 p.m. at First Energy Stadium in Reading. The game can be heard on ESPN 96.5, 95.3 and 1400 beginning at 6:30 p.m.

