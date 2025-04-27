Yard Goats Crank Three Homers in Victory

April 27, 2025 - Eastern League (EL)

Bridgewater, NJ - Benny Montgomery cranked a go-ahead home run in the seventh inning to lead the Yard Goats to a come from behind 13-5 win against the Somerset Patriots on Sunday afternoon at TD Bank Ballpark in Bridgewater, New Jersey. Zach Kokoska smashed a grand slam home run and GJ Hill added a solo shot as the Yard Goats split a six-game series against the Yankees affiliate. Starter Blake Adams, and relievers Alec Barger, Collin Baumgartner, Matt Turner and Mason Green all pitched well for Hartford. The Yard Goats return to Dunkin' Park on Tuesday night to host the Baltimore Orioles affiliate.

Somerset scored the first runs of the game in the second inning as Garrett Martin hit a two-run homer off Yard Goats starter Blake Adams. The Yard Goats got a run in the fourth inning on Dyan Jorge's sacrifice fly, scoring Bryant Betancourt to make it a 2-1 game. The Patriots took a 3-1 lead on another sac fly in the fifth inning.

The Yard Goats got a run in the sixth inning as Juan Guerrero drove home Braiden Ward with an RBI single to make it a 3-2 game. Somerset answered in the bottom of the inning as Rafael Flores hit a two-run homer off reliever Alec Barger and it was 5-2 Patriots.

The Yard Goats rallied for four runs in the seventh inning against reliever Mason Vinyard. GJ Hill started the inning with a leadoff home run and Cole Carrigg and Ward reached first base in front of Benny Montgomery. Montgomery then pounded a three-run homer over the wall in left center field to give the Yard Goats their first lead at 6-5. Hartford added seven runs in the ninth inning highlighted by a grand slam homer from Zach Kokoska.

The Yard Goats return to Dunkin' Park on Tuesday to host the Chesapeake Baysox (7:10 PM). RHP Connor Staine will start for the Yard Goats. The game will be broadcast on MiLB.TV and on the Free Audacy App and MiLB.com.

