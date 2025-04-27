April 27, 2025 Sea Dogs Game Notes

April 27, 2025 - Eastern League (EL)

Portland Sea Dogs News Release







ANOTHER HEROIC WIN The Sea Dogs beat the Reading Fightin Phils 2-1 on Friday night, their fourth-straight win this week. Reading got the scoring started in the fourth inning. With one out, Keaton Anthony singled and then scored a batter later on an RBI double by Trent Farquhar which gave the Fightin Phils a 1-0 lead. The Sea Dogs tied the game in the bottom of the sixth inning. After a walk by Jhostynxon Garcia, he scored on RBI single by Miller. Tyler Miller hit the walkoff home run in the bottom of the ninth inning to seal the win for the Sea Dogs, 2-1.

IT'S MILLER TIME Tyler Miller drilled the walkoff home run in the bottom of the ninth inning to seal the win for the Sea Dogs on Friday night. Miller finished the night 3-for-4 with a home run and two RBI. Miller leads the Sea Dogs in home runs with four. In his last five games, he is hitting .333 (6-for-18) with three ahome runs and six RBI. He has drawn one walk and has only struck out three times.

TOP DOGS ONCE AGAIN The Sea Dogs are in the top spot of the Northeast Division of the Eastern League after falling to second place. The Binghamton Rumble Ponies and Hartford Yard Goats are tied for second place, 1.0 game behind Portland. The Somerset Patriots and New Hampshire Fisher Cats are tied 3.5 games out of first place while the Reading Fightin Phils are in last place, 7.0 games behidn the Sea Dogs.

HEADING TO THE WOO Prior to this afternoon's game, RHP Jonathan Brand and RHP Gabriel Jackson have been promoted to the Triple-A Worcester Red Sox. In four appearances out of the bullpen for Portland, Brand has not allowed a run. In 4.1 innings he has given up three hits while walking one and striking out 10. He is perfect two-for-two in save opportunities. Jackson is 1-0 with a 0.00 ERA in three relief appearances. He has tossed 5.1 innings allowing five hits while walking six and striking out four.

ROMERO RIDING A STREAK Mikey Romero is currently riding a nine-game on base streak. During that time he is hitting .324 (11-for-34) with two triples, a home run and two RBI. He has also scored nine runs and has drawn seven walks.

THIS DAY IN SEA DOGS HISTORY April 27, 2010 - Ryne Miller tossed 1-hit shutout ball over six innings, leading the Sea Dogs to a 2-0 win at Binghamton. Miller worked five hitless innings before Jose Coronado's bunt-single to begin the sixth.

ON THE MOUND LHP Connelly Early will take the mound for the Sea Dogs this afternoon. He last pitched on April 20th and tossed 3.0 shutout innings allowing one hit while walkign one and striking out six. Early has faced the Reading Fightin Phils once. He pitched 3.2 innings allowing one run (unearned) without giving up a hit while walking two and striking out seven in his season debut.

• Discuss this story on the Eastern League message board...





Eastern League Stories from April 27, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.