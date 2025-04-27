Tong Sets Tone in Ponies' Series-Finale Win over Fisher Cats

BINGHAMTON, N.Y. - The Binghamton Rumble Ponies (12-8) defeated the New Hampshire Fisher Cats, 2-1, in the series finale on Sunday at Mirabito Stadium. Binghamton won five games in this seven-game series.

Right-hander Jonah Tong had his strongest start of the season for Binghamton. Tong recorded a season-high 10 strikeouts over four scoreless innings, while allowing just one hit and one walk. Tong struck out five-straight batters across the first and second innings and struck out seven of the first nine batters that he faced.

Binghamton scored first in the third inning against righty Michael Dominguez. Designated hitter Nick Morabito hit a one-out double and left fielder Travis Swaggerty later hit a two-out RBI double, which put Binghamton up 1-0.

New Hampshire (8-11) tied the game in the fifth inning against right-hander Luis Moreno. Second baseman Ryan McCarty was hit by a pitch and later scored on catcher Jacob Sharp's RBI single that made it 1-1.

Binghamton regained the lead in the sixth inning against right-hander Bobby Milacki. Center fielder Alex Ramírez hit a two-out single and right fielder Omar De Los Santos followed with an RBI triple that scored Ramírez from first base and made it 2-1.

Binghamton used six pitchers and recorded 18 strikeouts and four walks in the game. Trey McLoughlin (1-0) earned the win with a scoreless sixth inning. Joshua Cornielly pitched a scoreless seventh inning. Douglas Orellana recorded three strikeouts and stranded two runners in the eighth inning. Carlos Guzman earned his third save and recorded two strikeouts, while stranding the potential-tying run on second in the ninth.

The Rumble Ponies begin a six-game series against the Erie SeaWolves (Double-A, Detroit Tigers) on Tuesday at UPMC Park. First pitch is set for 6:05 p.m. and the game will be broadcast on WNBF News Radio 1290 & 92.1 FM.

Postgame Notes: Tong was one strikeout shy of tying his professional career high and set a new Double-A career high...De Los Santos recorded his first multi-hit game of the season and went 2-for-3 with an RBI triple and a double...Jett Williams drew two walks to extend his on-base streak to nine games...William Lugo went 3-for-4 and recorded his first three-hit game and second multi-hit game...Ramírez went 2-for-4 with a run scored and recorded his third multi-hit game and extended his hit streak to four games...The bottom third of the order (Lugo, Ramírez, De Los Santos) combined to go 7-for-12 with an RBI and run scored.

