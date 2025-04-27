Barco Extends Scoreless Streak in Sunday Afternoon Win

April 27, 2025 - Eastern League (EL)

BOWIE, MD - Curve starter Hunter Barco struck out eight batters in three scoreless innings and the Curve cruised to a 4-1 win over Chesapeake on Sunday afternoon at Prince George's Stadium.

Barco has now thrown 20.2 consecutive scoreless innings to begin the season and stands five innings shy of matching Jared Lakind 's franchise record of 25.1 consecutive scoreless innings, a record set in 2016.

Pirates first baseman Spencer Horwitz went 1-for-2 with a walk in three plate appearances and played five innings in the field in his organizational debut.

Jase Bowen slammed his third homer of the season in the second inning off rehabbing Orioles righty Chayce McDermott to open the scoring. Altoona added three runs in the fifth against Alex Pham with an RBI single from Jack Brannigan and a sacrifice bunt that turned into two runs. Kervin Pichardo laid down a sacrifice bunt with two on and nobody out after Brannigan's single and catcher Silas Ardoin's throw went wild into foul ground allowing Sammy Siani and Brannigan to circle the bases and score.

Curve pitchers Derek Diamond, Emmanuel Chapman, Fineas Del Bonta-Smith and Cam Sanders covered the final five innings, allowed just one run on three hits and three walks. Curve pitchers combined for 16 strikeouts in the win, a season-high.

Termarr Johnson added two hits for the Curve, he has a hit in seven straight games and in 15-of-18 games played this season.

The Curve return to Peoples Natural Gas Field on Tuesday night to host the Akron RubberDucks, Double-A affiliate of the Cleveland Guardians, on Sunday Tuesday. RHP Wilber Dotel takes the ball for Altoona, with RHP Austin Peterson on the mound for Akron. First pitch is set for 6:00 p.m.

