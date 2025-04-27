Hartford's Late-Inning Eruption Drops Patriots in Sunday Series Finale

April 27, 2025 - Eastern League (EL)

DJ LeMahieu of the Somerset Patriots

The Somerset Patriots were defeated by the Hartford Yard Goats in the finale of a six-game series at TD Bank Ballpark in Bridgewater, NJ on Sunday by a score of 13-5.

The Patriots led 5-2 entering the seventh inning before the Yard Goats scored 11 unanswered runs. With the loss, Somerset has split its second series of the season.

RHP Trent Sellers (5.2 IP, 3 H, 2 R, 2 BB, 7 K) threw a season high in innings pitched and strikeouts for a second consecutive start and did not factor into the decision.

Sellers became the first Patriots pitcher and one of six pitchers in the Eastern League to throw over 90 pitches in a game this season.

RHP Mason Vinyard (1.2 IP, 2 H, 4 R, 1 BB, 1 K) was tabbed with the loss in his fifth outing with Somerset this season.

2B DJ LeMahieu (1-for-2) made his fourth appearance of his MLB rehab assignment, clubbing a single in the third inning.

LeMahieu played six innings at second base and was pinch hit for by Jose Colmenares to start the bottom of the sixth. Across his four rehab games, LeMahieu is 6-for-10 (.600 BA) with 1 HR and 3 RBI.

C Rafael Flores (2-4, 2B, HR, 2 RBI, 2 R, 2 K) clobbered his fourth home run of the season in the sixth inning.

At the end of the game, Flores led the Patriots and is tied for third in the Eastern League with 18 RBI (J. Bigbie, ERI). Flores has hits in nine of his last ten games over which he is 12-for-39 (.308/.317/.590) with 10 RBI, 7 R, and 7 XBH.

RF Garrett Martin (1-for-4, HR, K) barreled a two-run home run to give Somerset a second-inning lead.

In the series, Martin went 5-for-18 (.278 BA) with a team-leading 3 HR and 7 RBI. Martin's series batting average of .278 was second on the team amongst players with at least 10 at bats (DJ LeMahieu, .600).

