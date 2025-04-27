Pirates Acquisition Spencer Horwitz to Rehab with Curve

April 27, 2025 - Eastern League (EL)

CURVE, PA - Pirates infielder Spencer Horwitz is scheduled to rehab with the Altoona Curve and make his organizational debut on Sunday, April 27 at Chesapeake. Horwitz is in the Curve starting lineup for Sunday's game, batting leadoff and playing first base.

Horwitz was acquired by the Pirates in a multi-player deal in the off-season from the Cleveland Guardians and is rehabilitating an injured wrist. Horwitz made his major league debut on June 18, 2023 with the Toronto Blue Jays against the Texas Rangers. Horwitz played 15 games with the Blue Jays in 2023 and played 97 games with the Blue Jays in 2024 when he led all qualified major league rookies with a .357 on-base percentage.

Following the 2024 season, Horwitz was traded by the Blue Jays to Cleveland with outfielder Nick Mitchell in exchange for INF Andres Gimenez. The Pirates acquired him later that day in exchange pitchers RHP Luis Ortiz, LHP Micheal Kennedy and LHP Josh Hartle.

A 27-year-old from Timonium, Maryland, Horwitz was drafted by the Blue Jays in the 24th round in 2019 out of Radford University. Horwitz played in four games for Team Isreal at the 2023 World Baseball Classic and went 2-for-11 with an RBI.

Horwitz played 74 Eastern League games with the New Hampshire Fisher Cats across the 2021 and 2022 seasons, during which he hit .302 with 21 2B, 1 3B, 12 HR and 43 RBI. He recorded a .951 OPS in his time at the level. He picked up at least one hit in 8-of-11 games played against the Curve during the 2022 campaign.

