Akron Wins 16-7 Slugfest

April 27, 2025 - Eastern League (EL)

Guy Lipscomb drives in five to pace the Akron RubberDucks to a 16-7 win over the Richmond Flying Squirrels on Sunday afternoon at Canal Park.

Turning Point

After Richmond got within a run at 4-3 in the third, Akron pulled away with a big middle inning offensive outburst. The RubberDucks put up three runs in the fourth on Jake Fox's two-run single and Kahlil Watson's bases loaded walk to make it 7-3 RubberDucks. Akron then exploded for six in the fifth with Guy Lipscomb, Cooper Ingle, Watson, Jorge Burgos and Joe Lampe all driving in runs in the frame.

Mound Presence

Tommy Mace got the start for Akron and ran into one trouble inning. Richmond got the right-hander for three in the third on a walk and four consecutive one out hits. Mace would settle in and retire the final eight Flying Squirrels he faced to finish his afternoon at five innings pitched with three runs allowed and two strikeouts. Zach Jacobs allowed four runs in two-thirds of an inning. Ross Carver earned a save by tossing 3.1 innings of scoreless relief to finish out the game.

Duck Tales

The RubberDucks scored four in the second to take the early lead. Lipscomb got the scoring started with a two-run double. Fox followed with a sac-fly to center before Travis Bazzana capped the inning with an RBI single to center. After Richmond answered Akron's big middle innings with a four run sixth, Akron added some additional insurance in the seventh. Lampe got the scoring in the inning going with an RBI single before Lipscomb capped his big day with a two run single to make it 16-7 RubberDucks.

Notebook

Akron finishes the series 5-1 against Richmond and goes 8-1 in the two clubs first half meetings...Five RBI are a single game career-high for Lipscomb...All nine Akron batters scored a run in the game....Eight of Akron's nine batters picked up a hit on the afternoon...Akron's 16 runs are a season-high and the most in a game since July 9, 2024 in Reading (19 runs)...The RubberDucks worked nine walks in the game, which is tied for a season high (4/13 vs Altoona)... Game Time: 3:13...Attendance: 3,251.

On the Pond

The RubberDucks will have Monday off before heading to Altoona to begin a six-game series with Curve at Peoples Natural Gas Field. Game one of the series begins on Tuesday, April 29 at 6:00 p.m. The RubberDucks will return home to host the Somerset Patriots on Tuesday, May 6 at 6:35 p.m. The game broadcast is on 640 WHLO, the 640 WHLO iHeartRadio channel, and akronrubberducks.com, and available on Bally Live. Tickets for RubberDucks home games are available at akronrubberducks.com/tickets.

