Akron Overpowers Richmond 10-2

April 24, 2025 - Eastern League (EL)

Jorge Burgos and Joe Lampe each drive in three as the Akron RubberDucks beat the Richmond Flying Squirrels 10-2 on Thursday night at Canal Park.

Turning Point

Akron got on the board early on Thursday. A two-out walk by Kahlil Watson kept the inning alive and put runners on first and second. Burgos followed with a single up the middle to score Cooper Ingle and make it 1-0 Akron. Lampe followed with a double off the wall in center to score Watson and Burgos to make it 3-0 RubberDucks.

Mound Presence

Aaron Davenport got the start for Akron and pitched well, only allowing a two-run home run to Diego Velasquez in the third. In total, the right-hander worked four innings allowing the two runs while striking out four. Trenton Denholm followed with four scoreless innings with three strikeouts. Carter Spivey worked a scoreless ninth.

Duck Tales

Akron put up three in the second when Ingle walked with the bases loaded, CJ Kayfus was hit by a pitch with the bases loaded and Watson lifted a sac-fly to right. In the fourth, Ingle scored on a Burgos groundout and Lampe singled home Kayfus to make it 8-2 RubberDucks. The Akron offense kept scoring in the sixth when Watson tripled home Ingle before scoring on Burgos' sac-fly to make it 10-2 RubberDucks.

Notebook

Ingle reached base five times in the game (two hits and three walks)...Watson's triple was his second and Akron's 15th of the season...Kayfus' 15 game hitting streak was snapped in the win...Denholm has picked up all four wins in long relief this season...Game Time: 2:44...Attendance: 2,269.

On the Pond

The RubberDucks will continue their series at Canal Park against the Richmond Flying Squirrels on Friday, April 25 at 7:05 p.m. Akron right-hander Rorik Maltrud (0-1, 8.64 ERA) will face off against Richmond left-hander Jack Choate (0-0, 3.97 ERA). The game broadcast is on 640 WHLO, the 640 WHLO iHeartRadio channel, and akronrubberducks.com, and available on Bally Live. Tickets for RubberDucks home games are available at akronrubberducks.com/tickets.

