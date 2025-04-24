Binghamton Sweeps Doubleheader against New Hampshire, Winners of Eight Straight

April 24, 2025 - Eastern League (EL)

Binghamton Rumble Ponies News Release







BINGHAMTON, N.Y. - The Binghamton Rumble Ponies (11-6) swept the New Hampshire Fisher Cats (6-10) in Thursday's doubleheader at Mirabito Stadium and have now won eight-straight games.

Game One: Rumble Ponies 5, Fisher Cats 0 (Final/7)

Right-hander Joander Suarez (1-0) started for Binghamton and struck out five batters over 5.1 scoreless innings, while issuing just two hits. Daniel Juarez earned his first save of the season with four strikeouts over 1.2 scoreless frames, while allowing one hit. It marked Binghamton's second-straight shutout.

With two outs in the third inning, centerfielder Nick Morabito and first baseman Ryan Clifford hit back-to-back solo home runs to put Binghamton up 2-0. It marked Morabito's second home run of the season and Clifford's second in as many games and third of the season.

In the fifth inning, Morabito hit an RBI single that put Binghamton up 3-0. Morabito finished 3-for-3 with a home run, two runs batted in, and two stolen bases.

In the sixth inning, third baseman Nick Lorusso hit a leadoff double. With one out in the frame, catcher Kevin Parada belted a two-run home run that put Binghamton up 5-0. It marked Parada's first home run of the season.

Game Two: Rumble Ponies 4, Fisher Cats 1 (Final/7)

Left-hander Felipe De La Cruz started and struck out seven batters over 4.1 innings, while allowing just one run on two hits. Right-hander Luis Moreno (1-1) struck out a batter over a scoreless inning of work. Right-hander Douglas Orellana earned his first save and struck out three batters over 1.2 scoreless frames, while issuing one hit.

With two outs in the top of the third inning, with Binghamton playing as the visiting team, right-hander Conor Larkin (2-1) came in the game in relief for New Hampshire and Lorusso and right fielder Travis Swaggerty drew back-to-back walks. Third baseman William Lugo followed with an RBI single that put Binghamton up 1-0.

The following batter was catcher Matt O'Neill. On an 0-2 pitch, O'Neill crushed a three-run home run that gave Binghamton a 4-0 lead. It marked O'Neill's first home run of the season.

New Hampshire scored its lone run of the doubleheader in the fifth inning against De La Cruz. Second baseman Ryan McCarty hit an opposite-field solo home run that cut Binghamton's lead to 4-1. McCarty's home run ended a 21-inning scoring drought that dated back to Tuesday's game.

Orellana struck out the side in the final inning to end the game.

The Rumble Ponies continue their seven-game series against the Fisher Cats (Double-A, Toronto Blue Jays) on Friday at Mirabito Stadium. First pitch is set for 6:07 p.m. and the game will be broadcast on WNBF News Radio 1290 & 92.1 FM and MiLB.TV.

Postgame Notes: Binghamton's pitchers combined to record 20 strikeouts and 0 walks, while allowing just one run across the doubleheader...Binghamton hit four home runs across the two games (Morabito - 2, Clifford - 3, Parada - 1, O'Neill - 1)...Shortstop Jett Williams singled in the first inning of the second game, which extended his hit streak to seven games...Morabito is on a 13-game on-base streak...Lorusso is now on a 13-game on-base streak...Lugo recorded three hits across the doubleheader and is riding a three-game hit streak.

• Discuss this story on the Eastern League message board...





Eastern League Stories from April 24, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.