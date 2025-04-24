Curve Offense Sprints to Fifth Straight Win

BOWIE, MD - Cam Sanders slammed the door on the Chesapeake Baysox on Thursday night to earn his sixth save in seven appearances as the Curve won their fifth-straight game, 8-5, at Prince Georges Stadium.

Sanders, who leads all Minor League pitchers in saves, has maintained a 0.00 ERA with 12 strikeouts in 7.2 innings pitched, allowing just one hit. He struck out two of the four batters he faced in the ninth inning on Thursday to lock down the win for Altoona.

Altoona jumped out to a 2-0 lead in the first inning. Sammy Siani knocked an RBI-single to score Termarr Johnson, and move Mitch Jebb to third base. Siani then stole second, allowing Jebb to steal home.

Shawn Ross knocked his second home run of the season in the third inning, a three-run shot off Trace Bright. Tres Gonzalez finished with three hits, including an RBI double in a three-run sixth inning that saw Mike Jarvis single home a run and score on a stolen base and throwing error.

J.C. Flowers started a bullpen game for the Curve and allowed three runs on three hits in 2.2 innings with two strikeouts. Flowers allowed a three-run home run to Frederick Bencosme but left the game with a 5-3 lead, before Derek Diamond tossed 1.2 innings, allowing a run on one hit and three walks.

Emmanuel Chapman earned the win with 2.1 innings of relief, striking out three and allowing a run before Fineas Del Bonta-Smith worked a scoreless 1.1 innings.

Jebb stole three bases for Altoona, who added seven more stolen bases on Thursday night. The Curve are now 37-of-44 stealing bases this year through 18 games, good for the most in the Eastern League and third most in Double-A.

The Curve continue a six-game series against the Chesapeake Baysox, Double-A affiliate of the Baltimore Orioles, on Friday night. RHP Po-Yu Chen takes the ball for Altoona, with RHP Ryan Long on the mound for Chesapeake. First pitch is set for 7:05 p.m.

