Senators Make Hits Count in the Third to Top Erie

April 24, 2025 - Eastern League (EL)

Harrisburg Senators News Release







The Harrisburg Senators scored four runs in the third inning and made them stand up in their 4-2 win over Erie on Thursday night at FNB Field. Harrisburg sent nine batters to the plate in the third inning to score their four runs. The Sens offense only put men on base in the third, fourth and fifth innings. Erie scored single runs in the seventh and ninth innings.

THE BIG PLAY

Max Romero, Jr. hit a long solo home run with one out in the third inning giving the Senators their first lead of the series.

FILIBUSTERS

Cade Cavalli went five solid innings in his rehab appearance for the Senators. He struck out four, walked one and allowed two hits. Yohandy Morales had a two-run single in the Senators four-run third inning. Nick Schnell had two hits and drove in a run.

ON THE DOCKET

The Senators and Erie SeaWolves play game four of their six-game series Friday at 7:00 p.m. at FNB Field. The game can be heard on ESPN 96.5, 95.3 and 1400 beginning at 6:43 p.m.

