Erie Bops Senators 8-3
April 26, 2025 - Eastern League (EL)
Harrisburg Senators News Release
The Harrisburg Senators scored two runs early, but they weren't enough in their 8-3 loss to the Erie SeaWolves Saturday night at FNB Field. The Senators scored in the second and third innings to take a 2-0 lead. Erie responded with three in the third, but the Senators scored in the bottom of the third to tie the game. Erie scored the final five runs in the game to pull away from Harrisburg.
THE BIG PLAY
Max Anderson hit a two-out two-run home run in the top of the fifth giving Erie a 5-3 lead.
FILIBUSTERS
Joe Naranjo homered and tripled, the home run his first with the Senators. Daylen Lile tripled, his third triple this season. Nick Schnell had two hits. Neither team committed an error. Dustin Saenz started and went five innings allowing five runs on six hits.
ON THE DOCKET
The Senators and Erie SeaWolves play game six of their six-game series Sunday at 1:00 p.m. at FNB Field. The game can be heard on ESPN 96.5, 95.3 and 1400 beginning at 12:43 p.m.
