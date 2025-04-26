Pintaro Dominates in Rumble Ponies' Loss to Fisher Cats

April 26, 2025 - Eastern League (EL)

Binghamton Rumble Ponies News Release







BINGHAMTON, N.Y. - The Binghamton Rumble Ponies (11-8) fell to the New Hampshire Fisher Cats, 1-0, on Saturday at Mirabito Stadium.

Binghamton right-hander Jonathan Pintaro had his strongest start of the season for Binghamton. He recorded a career-high nine strikeouts over a season-high 5.2 scoreless frames and only allowed two hits and no walks. Pintaro struck out the first five batters that he faced.

New Hampshire (8-10) right-hander Ryan Watson struck out six batters over six scoreless frames and allowed just four hits and no walks.

TJ Shook tossed 1.1 scoreless and hitless frames in relief of Pintaro. He recorded one strikeout and one walk.

The Fisher Cats scored in the top of the eighth inning against right-hander Cameron Foster (2-1). Second baseman Ryan McCarty drew a leadoff walk. With two outs, left fielder Yohendrick Piñango hit an RBI double that scored McCarty from first base and put New Hampshire up 1-0.

The Rumble Ponies threatened in the bottom of the ninth inning. Second baseman Yonny Hernández led off with a single. With one out, center fielder Alex Ramírez singled and Binghamton had the potential-winning run on first base. Third baseman Wyatt Young then flew out to left field and pinch-hitter Travis Swaggerty flew out to left to end the game.

Right-hander Ryan Jennings (2-1) earned the win with two scoreless innings in relief. Right-hander Hunter Gregory earned his first save of the season and third of his career.

The Rumble Ponies conclude their seven-game series against the New Hampshire Fisher Cats (Double-A, Toronto Blue Jays) on Sunday at Mirabito Stadium. First pitch is set for 1:05 p.m. and the games will be broadcast on WNBF News Radio 1290 & 92.1 FM.

Postgame Notes: Shortstop Jett Williams went 2-for-4 and recorded his fourth multi-hit game...Hernández went 2-for-4 with two singles and recorded his first multi-hit game...Ramírez went 2-for-4 with two singles and recorded his second multi-hit game...The game went into a rain delay in the middle of the seventh inning, which lasted 23 minutes.

• Discuss this story on the Eastern League message board...





Eastern League Stories from April 26, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.