Squirrels Split Doubleheader with 'Ducks

April 26, 2025 - Eastern League (EL)

AKRON, Ohio - The Richmond Flying Squirrels split a doubleheader with the Akron RubberDucks on Saturday night at Canal Park, winning the first game, 4-1, before dropping the second in extras, 2-1.

The Flying Squirrels (5-15) snapped their four-game losing streak with the Game 1 win, their first victory against the RubberDucks (13-6) this season.

Game 1

Win: Nick Garcia (1-0)

Loss: Davis Sharpe (1-2)

Save: Tyler Myrick (1)

TOG: 2:05

Jairo Pomares broke a late tie to give the Flying Squirrels a 4-1, comeback win over the RubberDucks in the first game of Saturday's doubleheader.

Trailing, 1-0, entering the sixth, Vaun Brown scored on a missed catch error as Aeverson Arteaga attempted a sacrifice bunt to tie the game, 1-1.

Three batters later, Pomares belted a three-run homer, his team-leading fourth of the season, against Akron reliever Davis Sharpe (Loss, 1-2) to give Richmond a 4-1 lead.

Nick Garcia (Win, 2-0) struck out three over two scoreless relief innings. Tyler Myrick (Save, 1) recorded the final six outs, working around two hits and two walks.

The RubberDucks took a 1-0 lead in the third inning with an RBI single by Dayan Frias, the only run allowed by Flying Squirrels starter Jack Choate.

Game 2

Win: Jake Miller (2-0)

Loss: Braxton Roxby (0-3)

Save: --

TOG: 2:26

Attendance: 3,852

Seth Lonsway took a no-hit bid into the sixth inning but the Flying Squirrels lost to the RubberDucks, 2-1, in extras in the second game of Saturday's doubleheader.

The Flying Squirrels led, 1-0, entering the bottom of the ninth, but Braxton Roxby (Loss, 0-3) hit two batters with a pitch to load the bases with one out. Jorge Burgos ended the game with a two-run double.

The game was scoreless through the first eight innings. In the top of the ninth, Diego Velasquez moved to third on an error and scored on a sacrifice fly by Sabin Ceballos to give the Flying Squirrels a 1-0 lead against RubberDucks reliever Jake Miller (Win, 2-0).

Lonsway allowed one hit and one hit batter through his first five innings before a leadoff single by Tyreese Turner in the bottom of the sixth. The Richmond starter finished his outing with one hit allowed over 5.1 scoreless innings and struck out three.

The RubberDucks put a runner in scoring position with two outs in the bottom of the seventh, but Alex Mooney lined out to Ceballos, who made a leaping catch at third base to strand the winning run on base.

In the bottom of the eighth with the placed runner at second, Cameron Barstead hit a groundball to Ceballos, who made a diving stop and threw to first to keep Mooney from scoring. Roxby followed with a strikeout of Turner to send the game to a ninth inning.

The Flying Squirrels and RubberDucks conclude the series on Sunday afternoon at Canal Park. Left-hander Joe Whitman (0-2, 6.17) will start for Richmond opposed by Akron right-hander Tommy Mace (2-2, 2.52). First pitch is scheduled for 1:05 p.m.

Following the road trip, the Flying Squirrels host the Somerset Patriots, Double-A affiliate of the New York Yankees, from April 29-May 4 at The Diamond. Tickets are on sale online at SquirrelsBaseball.com/Tickets, by phone at 804-359-FUNN (3866) or in person at the Flying Squirrels ticket office.

-SQUIRRELS-

