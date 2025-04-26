Burgos Walk-off Gives Akron Split of Doubleheader

April 26, 2025 - Eastern League (EL)

Akron RubberDucks News Release







Jorge Burgos' walk-off double in game two gave the Akron RubberDucks a doubleheader split from the Richmond Flying Squirrels on Saturday night at Canal Park. Akron won game two by a score of 2-1 in extra innings while Richmond took game one by a score of 4-1.

Turning Point

Burgos came up big for the RubberDucks in game two. Trailing 1-0 in the bottom of the ninth, the RubberDucks loaded the bases when CJ Kayfus was hit by a pitch. Burgos followed with a line drive off the wall in left to score Tyresse Turner and Travis Bazzana to give Akron the 2-1 win.

Richmond turned game one around quickly. Trailing 1-0 in the sixth, the Flying Squirrels tied the game by taking advantage of a throwing error. Later in the inning, Jairo Pomares hit a three-run home run to give Richmond the 4-1 lead.

Mound Presence

Rorik Maltrud was sharp in his game two start. The right-hander only allowed multiple baserunners in an inning twice on his way to 4.2 scoreless innings and three strikeouts. Magnus Ellerts struck out three over a scoreless inning and two thirds. Zane Morehouse worked two scoreless innings. Jake Miller allowed an unearned run in the ninth.

Rodney Boone was lights out for Akron in game one. The left-hander allowed just one hit over five scoreless innings while striking out five. Davis Sharpe allowed four runs (three earned) over an inning pitched. Shawn Rapp struck out the side in a scoreless inning of work.

Duck Tales

The RubberDucks scored their game one run in the bottom of the third. Alex Mooney kept the inning alive with a two-out single before getting into scoring position by stealing second. Dayan Frias lined an RBI single into center to score Mooney and make it 1-0 Akron.

Notebook

The game two win was Akron's first win in a doubleheader game since Aug. 18, 2023...Boone lowered his season ERA to 0.53 and has struck out five or more in three of his four starts...Burgos extended his team lead in RBI to 19... Game Time: 2:05/2:26...Attendance: 3,852.

On the Pond

The RubberDucks will conclude their series at Canal Park against the Richmond Flying Squirrels on Sunday, April 27 at 1:05 p.m. Akron right-hander Tommy Mace (2-2, 2.52 ERA) will face off against Richmond left-hander and Hudson native Joe Whitman (0-2, 6.17 ERA). The game broadcast is on 640 WHLO, the 640 WHLO iHeartRadio channel, and akronrubberducks.com, and available on Bally Live. Tickets for RubberDucks home games are available at akronrubberducks.com/tickets.

