LeMahieu and Beeter Star in Diners Season Debut Victory Over Hartford

April 26, 2025 - Eastern League (EL)

Somerset Patriots' DJ LeMahieu

The Somerset Patriots defeated the Hartford Yard Goats in game five of a six-game series at TD Bank Ballpark in Bridgewater, NJ on Saturday by a score of 4-3.

The game entered a rain delay in the top of the second inning and lasted 46 minutes. The Somerset Patriots played their first game of the season as their alternate identity, the Jersey Diners. The Patriots improve to 2-2 all-time when playing as the Jersey Diners.

After falling behind 3-0, Somerset mounted its largest come-from-behind win of the season with four unanswered runs.

LHP Edgar Barclay (4.0 IP, 5 H, 3 R, 1 BB, 5 K) made his fourth start in his fifth appearance of the season and did not factor into the decision.

RHP Clayton Beeter (1.2 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 0 BB, 2 K) did not allow a baserunner in the second outing of his MLB rehab assignment with Somerset and did not factor into the decision. Beeter struck out back-to-back batters to end the fifth inning. Beeter threw 25 pitches, 16 of which were strikes.

LHP Will Brian (3.0 IP, 1 H, 0 R, 1 BB, 4 K) pitched in his second outing with Somerset after being called up on 4/25 and earned his first Double-A win. Brian has yet to give up a run in 10.0 IP across five combined appearances with High-A Hudson Valley and Double-A Somerset. In 2025, Brian has struck out 16 batters and has only walked two.

RHP Harrison Cohen (0.1 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 1 K) struck out the final batter of the game to earn his first save of the season.

2B DJ LeMahieu (2-for-3, RBI, R, K) made his third appearance of his MLB rehab assignment, driving in a run with a single in the fifth inning. LeMahieu played six innings at second base. Across his three rehab games, LeMahieu is 5-for-8 (.625 BA) with 1 HR and 3 RBI.

LF Cole Gabrielson (1-for-4, 2 RBI, SB, K) drove in the tying and go-ahead runs that capped of a three run sixth inning. With a stolen base, Gabrielson leads the Patriots and is tied for second in the Eastern League with eight steals.

C Rafael Flores (1-3, 2B, RBI, BB, K) hit a double in the sixth inning and scored the winning run on Gabrielson's single. Flores has hits in eight of his last nine games over which he is 10-for-35 (.286/.297/.486) with 8 RBI, 5 R, and 5 XBH.

