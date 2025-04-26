Orioles' Chayce McDermott to Begin Rehab Assignment in Double-A Chesapeake

April 26, 2025 - Eastern League (EL)

Bowie, MD - The Chesapeake Baysox, the Double-A affiliate of the Baltimore Orioles, have announced that Orioles' right-handed pitcher Chayce McDermott is expected to begin a rehab assignment on Sunday, April 27 at 1:05 pm against the Altoona Curve at Prince George's Stadium.

McDermott has been on the injured list since the beginning of the season after suffering a right lat strain in the offseason.

The 26-year-old spent the majority of last season in Triple-A Norfolk and led all Orioles Minor League pitchers with 144 strikeouts over 100 innings pitched. McDermott made his Major League debut on July 24 against Miami.

The former Baysox right-hander pitched in Double-A Chesapeake from 2022 to 2023. In 22 career outings with the Baysox, he struck out 124 batters in 95 innings pitched to a 4.26 ERA.

The Baysox continue their six-game homestand against the Altoona Curve, the Double-A affiliate of the Pittsburgh Pirates, through Sunday, April 27.

