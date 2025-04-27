Baysox Shut Down in Series Finale Loss

April 27, 2025 - Eastern League (EL)

Chesapeake Baysox News Release







BOWIE, MD. - The Chesapeake Baysox, the Double-A affiliate of the Baltimore Orioles, dropped its series finale to the Altoona Curve, the Double-A affiliate of the Pittsburgh Pirates, by a final score of 4-1 on Sunday afternoon from Prince George's Stadium.

Orioles' right-hander Chayce McDermott (L, 0-1) began a Major League rehab assignment and received the start for Chesapeake (11-10). McDermott walked the bases loaded in the first inning but struck out a pair to escape the jam. In the second, he gave up a solo homer to Jase Bowen to give Altoona (11-10) a 1-0 lead.

The former Baysox right-hander threw only 1.2 innings and allowed the homer and three walks with three strikeouts on 43 pitches in the loss.

Altoona left-handed starter Hunter Barco matched his season-high with eight strikeouts over three scoreless innings. He has yet to allow a run in three starts against the Baysox.

The Curve scored three in the fifth against right-hander Alex Pham on a check swing RBI single from Jack Brannigan and a sacrifice bunt throwing error committed by Silas Ardoin that plated two runs home.

Pham finished the afternoon dealing 4.2 innings, allowing three runs (one earned) on six hits and two walks with six strikeouts. The Orioles No. 29 prospect has a league-leading 35 strikeouts over 23.2 innings thrown.

Chesapeake scored its lone run of the game in the bottom of the fifth on an RBI double from Anthony Servideo off his former Ole Miss college teammate Derek Diamond.

The Altoona bullpen combined for six innings and eight strikeouts. Emmanuel Chapman (W, 2-1) earned the win with 1.1 scoreless innings and two strikeouts and Cam Sanders (S, 7) collected a five-out save with two strikeouts. With the bases loaded and one out in the eighth for Chesapeake, Sanders struck out TT Bowens and Tavian Josenberger to end Chesapeake's best offensive threat of the day.

After going undefeated through its first three series, Chesapeake lost its first series of the season after losing four of six this week to Altoona.

Chesapeake begins a two-week road trip on Tuesday, April 29 with the first half of the trip coming against the Hartford Yard Goats, the Double-A affiliate of the Colorado Rockies, at Dunkin' Park.

The next Baysox homestand is scheduled to start on Tuesday, May 13 at 6:05 pm against the Akron RubberDucks, the Double-A affiliate of the Cleveland Guardians. Single-game tickets, ticket plans and group offers for the 2025 season are currently on sale. For more information on the Baysox schedule, tickets, and the latest team news, fans can call (301) 805-6000, visit Baysox.com, and/or follow the team on Facebook, X, and Instagram.

• Discuss this story on the Eastern League message board...





Eastern League Stories from April 27, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.