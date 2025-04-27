Reading and Portland Rained out for Second Straight Game Sunday

April 27, 2025 - Eastern League (EL)

(Portland, ME) - Sunday's game between the Reading Fightin Phils and Portland Sea Dogs has been postponed due to rain. Saturday and Sunday's rained out games will be made up as part of doubleheaders on Wednesday, May 21 at 5 p.m. and Friday, May 23 at 4 p.m., when the Fightin Phils return to Portland.

The Fightin Phils return to the field on Tuesday at 6:45 p.m. against the Harrisburg Senators, and pitching matchups have yet to be announced. Pregame radio coverage is underway at 6:30 p.m. on the

Reading Fightin Phils Radio Network. A video stream is available via MiLB TV or the Bally Live App.

Reading returns home from Tuesday, April 29, through Sunday, May 4, against the Harrisburg Senators, Double-A affiliate of the Washington Nationals. Tuesday and Wednesday feature unused ticket games, thanks to Baseballtown Charities. Thursday is the first Tasting Festival on the Deck this season, presented by Classic-Harley Davidson. Friday is Fiesta Friday and fireworks, sponsored by your local Kia Dealers. Saturday will also feature fireworks, thanks to Adams and Associates. The series ends Sunday with a R-Phils Mascots & Characters Meet & Greet Autograph & Photo Session for ALL Kids at 4 p.m., presented by ROG Orthodontics. Tickets are available and can be purchased at rphils.com/tickets, by calling 610-370-BALL or at the Customers Bank Ticket Office.

