Sea Dogs Rained Our on Sunday

April 27, 2025 - Eastern League (EL)

Portland Sea Dogs News Release







Portland, Maine - The Portland Sea Dogs game scheduled for Sunday, April 27th at 1:00 PM against the Reading Fightin Phils at Delta Dental Park has been postponed due to rain.

This weekend's postponed games will be made-up as single-admission doubleheaders on Wednesday, May 21st at 5:00 PM and Friday, May 23rd at 4:00 PM.

Fans with tickets to either Saturday's or Sunday's postponed games may exchange their tickets for tickets of equal or lesser value to any remaining 2025 Sea Dogs home game, based upon availability.

Fans with questions regarding tickets can contact the Sea Dogs ticket office at 207-879-9500 or by email at tickets@seadogs.com.

This is the fourth postponement for the Sea Dogs at Delta Dental Park this season.

The Sea Dogs head to New Hampshire for an eight game/ six-day series before returning home to Delta Dental Park for a six-game series with the Chesapeake Baysox May 6th through 11th.

