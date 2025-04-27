Harrisburg Rallies to Steal Finale in Extras over Erie

The SeaWolves (14-7) could not hold a late lead and fell to Harrisburg (9-12) 5-4 in 10 innings.

Trei Cruz led off the game with a solo home run against rehabbing Nationals right-hander Michael Soroka.

Harrisburg tied the game against Erie starter Joseph Montalvo in the bottom of the first. Daylen Lile singled, Yohandy Morales walked, and Cayden Wallace hit an RBI single to make it 1-1.

In the third inning, Cruz led off with a double against Soroka. He advanced to third on a single by Max Anderson. With Thayron Liranzo batting, Anderson was caught stealing at second base, but Cruz scored from third on CJ Stubbs' throw to second. Cruz gave Erie a 2-1 lead.

Erie added a pair against Michael Cuevas in the seventh inning. Roberto Campos and Eduardo Valencia hit consecutive singles to begin the inning. After a fly out put Campos at third, Danny Serretti hit into a fielder's choice, which erased Valencia but scored Campos. Later in the inning, Anderson lined an RBI single to score Serretti and make it 4-1.

Cayden Wallace blasted a solo homer against Austin Bergner in the 8th inning, cutting Erie's lead to 4-2.

Harrisburg rallied to tie against Tim Naughton in the ninth. After Naughton retired the first two batters in the inning, Carlos De La Cruz extended the game with a double. Daylen Lile drove him home on an RBI single. Nick Schnell followed with a single which scored Lile from first base, tying the game at 4-4.

Erie failed to score in the 10th inning against Todd Peterson. In the bottom of the 10th, Matt Merrill walked Wallace to put two on with none out. After Joe Naranjo's sacrifice bunt, Merrill intentionally walked Stubbs. Jeremy De La Rosa then drew a bases-loaded walk to force home the winning run.

Peterson (1-0) beat Merrill (0-2).

Erie begins a 12-game homestand on Tuesday with the first of six against the Binghamton Rumble Ponies at 6:05 p.m.

