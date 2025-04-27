Squirrels Close Akron Road Trip with 16-7 Loss

AKRON, Ohio - The Richmond Flying Squirrels lost to the Akron RubberDucks, 16-7, on Sunday afternoon to conclude their road trip to Canal Park.

The Flying Squirrels (5-16) dropped five-of-six games in the series against the RubberDucks (14-7).

The RubberDucks opened a 4-0 lead in the second against Flying Squirrels starter Joe Whitman (Loss, 0-3). Guy Lipscomb hit a two-run double, Jake Fox brought home a run with a sacrifice fly and Travis Bazzana added an RBI single.

Richmond responded with three runs in the top of the third. After a walk and a single with one out, Bryce Eldridge knocked an RBI single to center to get the Flying Squirrels on the board.

Two batters later, Sabin Ceballos knocked a two-run single to left field to pull the score to 4-3.

Facing Will Bednar in the fourth, Akron led off the inning with a single, a walk and a sacrifice bunt to set up a two-run single by Fox. After a walk, Michael Stryffeler entered and issued back-to-back walks, including one with the bases loaded by Kahlil Watson to extend the lead to 7-3.

The RubberDucks added six runs in the fifth to pull ahead, 13-3.

In the top of the sixth, Aeverson Arteaga worked a bases-loaded walk and Diego Velasquez followed with a bases-clearing, three-run double to close the score to 13-7.

Akron picked up three straight two-out hits in the seventh, bringing home a run on a single by Joe Lampe. Two batters later, Lipscomb hit a two-run single to extend the lead back to nine runs.

Velasquez had three hits, including two doubles, to extend his hitting streak to nine games.

The Flying Squirrels return to The Diamond to face the Somerset Patriots, Double-A affiliate of the New York Yankees beginning Tuesday night. Left-hander John Michael Bertrand (0-3, 4.52) will start for Richmond. First pitch is scheduled for 6:35 p.m.

Tuesday is the Earth Day Celebration at The Diamond and James River Appreciation Night. The first 1,000 fans ages 15 and older will go home with a River City visor presented by CBS 6. Tickets are on sale online at SquirrelsBaseball.com/Tickets, by phone at 804-359-FUNN (3866) or in person at the Flying Squirrels ticket office.

