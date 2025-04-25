Wild Pitch Hands Baysox Friday Night Victory

April 25, 2025 - Eastern League (EL)

BOWIE, MD. - The Chesapeake Baysox, the Double-A affiliate of the Baltimore Orioles, defeated the Altoona Curve, the Double-A affiliate of the Pittsburgh Pirates, by a final score of 3-2 on Friday night from Prince George's Stadium.

Altoona (10-9) took a 1-0 lead in the third inning against Chesapeake starting right-hander Ryan Long on a sacrifice fly from Mitch Jebb. The Curve have scored first in all four games this week.

The 25-year-old finished the night going five innings, allowing just the one run on four hits with no walks and two strikeouts in a no decision. Long has now gone five innings in each of his last three starts and has walked just three batters in 18.2 innings pitched this season to an ERA of 2.41.

Chesapeake (10-9) tied the score in the fifth on a two-out RBI single by Creed Willems. The base hit extended the Orioles' No. 12 prospect's hit streak to nine games and his on-base streak to 14 games.

Adam Retzbach broke the tie in the seventh with a solo homer down the left field line to make it 2-1 Chesapeake. Retzbach now has two homers on the season, and the latest one traveled 382 feet at an exit velocity of 101 mph.

Altoona's Termarr Johnson evened the score in the top of the eighth with a solo homer off the left field video board against right-hander Preston Johnson. Johnson struck out four in 2.2 innings of relief.

In the bottom of the eighth, Silas Ardoin drew a leadoff walk against Valentin Linarez (L, 3-1) and advanced to third on a single by Frederick Bencosme. A fielder's choice bunt by Anthony Servideo loaded the bases for Retzbach. Linarez threw the first pitch to the backstop, allowing Ardoin to score from third, which would be the winning run for the Baysox.

Ardoin reached base in all four plate appearances with two walks, a single and a double.

Right-hander Keagan Gillies (W, 2-0) recorded the final four outs of the game with three strikeouts and a fly out of Tres Gonzalez to seal the win and end Chesapeake's three-game losing streak.

Chesapeake has now won seven one-run games this season, which continues to lead all Double-A and Eastern League clubs.

Chesapeake continues its six-game homestand against Altoona tomorrow night at 6:35 pm. RHP Levi Wells is scheduled to start for the Baysox against RHP Alessandro Ercolani for Altoona.

