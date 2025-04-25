Binghamton Snaps Eight-Game Win Streak in Rain-Shortened Loss to New Hampshire

BINGHAMTON, N.Y. - The Binghamton Rumble Ponies (11-7) fell to the New Hampshire Fisher Cats, 5-0, in a rain-shortened game and snapped their eight-game win streak on Friday at Mirabito Stadium.

The game began after an 83-minute rain delay and was called due to rain with runners on first and second and no outs in the top of the seventh inning.

Right-hander Nolan McLean (2-1) made the start and allowed three runs on six hits and three walks with four strikeouts over 5.1 innings.

New Hampshire (7-10) put up five runs in the top of the sixth inning, after 10 batters came to the plate. With runners on first and second base, McLean gave up an RBI single to Jay Harry that put New Hampshire up 1-0.

Right-hander Alex Carrillo then came in to relieve McLean. With the bases loaded, Carrillo hit Devonte Brown and walked Gabby Martinez to force in both runners that he inherited, which made it 3-0. Brown eventually scored on a wild pitch and Robert Brooks reached on an error and drove in a run that made it 5-0.

New Hampshire's starter right-hander Rafael Sanchez (1-0) struck out five batters over six scoreless innings and allowed just two hits and one walk.

The Rumble Ponies continue their seven-game series against the New Hampshire Fisher Cats (Double-A, Toronto Blue Jays) on Saturday at Mirabito Stadium. First pitch is set for 1:05 p.m. and the games will be broadcast on WNBF News Radio 1290 & 92.1 FM.

Postgame Notes: Through four starts, McLean has allowed three runs in 20.1 innings (1.77 ERA)...Nick Morabito went 0-for-3 and snapped his 13-game on-base streak...Nick Lorusso went 0-for-2 and snapped his 13-game on-base streak.

